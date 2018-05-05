Mumbai: Over the course of Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 11-year existence, Piyush Chawla, unlike a host of his colleagues, has been remarkably loyal with his franchises. The 29-year-old leg-spinner started his IPL career with Kings XI Punjab, and after a six-year stint with the Mohali-based club, moved to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). A vital component of both his teams — with 84 wickets, he continues to be KXIP’s all-time leading wicket-taker — he occupies the third spot in IPL’s all-time wicket-takers’ list.

In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, Chawla discusses the art of his craft, mindset, and more.

You have spent five years at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). How would you describe this stint?

It’s been five years with KKR, and the overall experience has been very good. When I joined KKR in 2014, we won the Championship and thereafter on most of the occasions, we qualified for the playoffs. When you are winning as a team, that experience automatically becomes sweet.

KKR have always had good wrist-spinners, earlier with Brad Hogg and you, and now with Kuldeep Yadav replacing Hogg. How has your experience been, bowling alongside all these spinners?

Three of us (himself, Sunil Narine and Brad Hogg) are all different types of bowlers. Sunil is an off-spinner, Hogg, obviously is a wrist-spinner. We had good chats among ourselves. You keep learning something new whenever you interact with people. Watching Brad Hogg prepare for matches was a big help and a good learning experience. The best thing about him is the energy he shows even at this age. Till last to last year (2016) he was playing, and the kind of energy he shows on the field, it really motivates us as players. Looking at him, you feel he is a 19-year-old. Kuldeep has done really well too. He has done well for us as well as for India. When he came to the scene, we played for the same state — Uttar Pradesh — and that's when I noticed him first. There are certain players who you look at and realise there is something special about them. Kuldeep is one such player.

What is your approach when you take the field in a T20 game? Is it to get the batsman out or to restrict him?

Right now, in any format of the game, if you want to contain the batsman, the only way to do it is to take wickets. Without getting wickets you can’t contain. So the approach is always to pick wickets, but sometimes it also depends on the match situation as well. If you take the field when the opposition needs 10-11 runs per over right from the word go, as a bowler, your mindset changes. In such situations, you think more of bowling dot balls, and in that process, you try and pick wickets by building pressure. Conversely, when your team has scored only 150-odd runs in 20 overs and the opposition needs only 7.5 runs per over, your approach is different. Then, you don’t mind going for one or two boundaries while trying to pick wickets.

What is the ideal attacking line for you?

To be honest, if you ask me, I can’t really say what particular line is an attacking line. It differs from batsman to batsman. Some batsmen play really well on off stump, some are very good on leg stump. So, as a bowler, you can’t really say one particular line is an attacking line. Personally, I like to toss the ball up, but this year, I have bowled mostly in the powerplay when you can’t really flight the ball as you don’t want to give that extra bit of second to the batsman. So I make sure to assess the situation in which I am bowling. If I am bowling in middle overs, I have to do something different. These days, cricket has become more mental than physical. Reading the condition is very important.

You bowl the googly a lot. Is it your stock delivery?

Well, the googly is an important delivery to me and I have a lot of confidence in my wrong' un. But it’s not that I bowl only wrong’ uns; I try and keep varying all the time. So sometimes I bowl four wrong’ uns in an over, and sometimes I don’t bowl one at all.

Rashid Khan once told me the reason he is able to beat batsmen with googly so often is his high arm-speed. Is it the same with you?

Yes, my arm-speed is very good. It’s not as quick as Rashid’s, but my arm-speed is fairly quick. That’s the main thing because there are so many videos and analysis these days that even a small change in your action gets picked up. My arm speed is so quick that it becomes little tough for people to read me.

Spinners these days have a number of variations. You have a good top-spinner and a flipper too, but we don’t see them very often. Is that strategic?

It depends on the match situation. I am not working particularly on any variation as such. I believe in mastering things that I already have in my armoury. As a leg-spinner, I have 4-5 variations, which I think is more than enough. The more variations you have, the more confusing it gets for you as a bowler. For finger spinners, things are slightly different. Some of them have different release points etc. For leg-spinners, even a small change in wrist position becomes an automatic variation. Sometimes, I bowl with the full rotation of the wrist, and sometimes with a half-cocked wrist, and it becomes a variation in itself. I don’t focus on what others are working on. Like I said, I prefer to focus on my bowling. I basically want to do those 4-5 things right that I have been doing for 15 years.

A lot of finger spinners say their ideal ball is the one that beats the batsman in flight outside off stump and sneaks through the gap between bat and pad. What is a leg-spinner’s dream delivery?

Well, you would love to bowl the one that pitches on leg stump of a batsman who is trying to defend, and spin it across him to take his off-stump — something like that Shane Warne-ball. But nowadays, if you see the kind of wickets we are playing on, it’s tough to produce that kind of turn. That can only happen if you get a little turning track or you are bowling on the last day of a four-day game when the ball starts spinning. So yes, that, I think, is the dream delivery for a leg-spinner.

It’s often said that wrist-spinners can extract turn on any surface. Is it a fair assessment or an exaggeration?

It totally depends on the bowler, their wrist and their action. Look at somebody like Shane Warne. Because of his action and strong wrist position, he will get more turn than any other bowler. So yes, in a way, it is correct to say that a leg-spinner will get turn on any surface because, with your wrist, you can rip the ball more and get those extra revolutions.

What kind of batsmen do you fancy dismissing more: the ones who are attacking you are the ones who are resolutely defending?

If a batsman is playing too many shots, there’s always a better chance to get him out as compared to someone who is defending, which obviously nobody does in T20 format. But the most difficult batsmen to dismiss, in T20s especially, are the ones who play only cricketing shots, yet clear the ground. Those batsmen are really tough to get. There are batsmen who come, play some slog-sweep…I find them easier to bowl to. Obviously, there is a fair chance that you may be hit for a couple of sixes, but there are more chances of you getting them out. Somebody like KL Rahul, for instance. The way he has been batting this IPL, he is, I think one of the most dangerous batsmen to bowl at. He only plays cricketing shots and still clears the ground.

You made your international debut in 2006 when Anil Kumble was very much around. What influence did he have on you?

I was 17 years old then; a school-going boy. I used to watch all of them on TV, and all of a sudden I did well in Ranji Trophy and got a national call-up. I obviously learnt a lot from Anil bhai. You can learn a lot from him, from the way he prepares for a match, his work ethic is superb, and his discipline towards the game is amazing. The amount of experience he has got at the highest level is phenomenal, and I did learn a lot from him.

Kevin Pietersen went after you in your debut Test, and later said he felt sorry going after a young spinner. Can you talk about that?

Well, that’s his game, and that’s for him to say what he said. But if you remember, a year later when we went to England, there were people coming to the ground with the banner ‘KP is peanut for Chawla’, because, in six games, I got him out some three, four or five times (actually twice in six games). Every game when he used to come to bat, Rahul bhai, who was the captain then, used to say ‘PC, come.’ And luckily, in second or third over, I used to get him out. So that’s a success story there, you can say.

Did you plan for him?

No, I didn’t particularly work on him. He obviously played well on his India tour in 2006. I toured a lot after that series for a year, with India ‘A’ teams. So obviously, when you keep practising and you keep playing, you keep learning along the way.

You got Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in your maiden Challenger Trophy final in 2005. How was that experience, because the dismissal of Tendulkar, off your googly, got people talking?

That experience was really good. To be honest, there was no pressure on me back then. I was just 16, and Sachin paaji was someone who had been playing cricket for 16-17 years. So there was no pressure on me as such. In that situation, I had nothing to lose. I was bowling to Sachin paaji, and he had banged the best bowlers around the world. My mindset was, yaar sabko maara hai. Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Brett Lee, sabko to maara hai, so mujhe bhi peet diya to kya farak padta hai (He has hit everyone, so even if he hits me, what difference will it make)? But if I get him out, it will be the news, and that’s what happened.

Over the past couple of years, leg-spinners have come back in vogue. Teams are fielding them in all formats. How do you see this trend, and does it give you hope for a national comeback since India doesn’t have a back-up to Yuzvendra Chahal?

As you said, wrist-spinners are in demand. In the last couple of years, people have realised that cricket has become so fast that in order to win games, you have to pick wickets, otherwise even 350-360 runs in a one-day game is not safe. So, wrist spin is something that will give you the option of picking wickets even on a flat surface, because they (wrist spinners) have more variations and they get more turn.

About the India comeback, obviously I am not in the squad for four-five years now, so my Ranji Trophy form becomes crucial. This domestic season, I took 50-odd wickets across formats. The way I am bowling in the IPL this year, you never know. I can still fancy my chances. It’s not that I have crossed my age or something, I am still 29, so it’s alright. There’s always a chance and I am definitely hopeful.