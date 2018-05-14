First Cricket
IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: When and where to watch live cricket match, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim to keep themselves alive in the IPL when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) in an away match. Here's all you need to know about watching match 49 of the IPL live.

FirstCricket Staff, May 14, 2018

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to outshine one another in their bid to secure a playoff spot when the two sides clash at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Both Kolkata and Rajasthan are on 12 points from the same number of outings and have two more matches to play before the knockouts stages commence. KKR are placed fourth owing to slightly better net run rate (-0.189), Rajasthan are fifth (NRR -0.347).

File image of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik Sportzpics

File image of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik Sportzpics

A victory for either side may not rubber-stamp their passage to the playoffs but would surely help in the cause going to the final round of fixtures.

KKR take on already-qualified Sunrisers Hyderabad away on 19 May while Rajasthan host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on the same day.

In the head-to-head tally, each team has seen the other off seven times in 16 meetings with two tied games.

Here's all you need to know about watching match 49 of the IPL live.

When and where will the KKR vs RR, IPL 2018 match be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Rajasthan Royals on 15 May, Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Where can I watch the KKR vs RR clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 8 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #Hotstar #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 KKR #IPL 2018 RR #Jofra Archer #Jos Buttler #Kolkata Knight Riders #Live Coverage #Live Streaming #Rajasthan Royals #Sunil Narine

