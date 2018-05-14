Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to outshine one another in their bid to secure a playoff spot when the two sides clash at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Both Kolkata and Rajasthan are on 12 points from the same number of outings and have two more matches to play before the knockouts stages commence. KKR are placed fourth owing to slightly better net run rate (-0.189), Rajasthan are fifth (NRR -0.347).

A victory for either side may not rubber-stamp their passage to the playoffs but would surely help in the cause going to the final round of fixtures.

KKR take on already-qualified Sunrisers Hyderabad away on 19 May while Rajasthan host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on the same day.

In the head-to-head tally, each team has seen the other off seven times in 16 meetings with two tied games.

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Rajasthan Royals on 15 May, Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

The match will start at 8 pm.

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.