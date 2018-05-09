Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a second time in a space of three days in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

After a slow start to the 2018 season, defending champions MI have recovered by recording back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab and KKR to jump to fifth spot. They currently have eight points from 10 games in the table, and are placed a rung below their rivals, who have 10 points from 10 games.

KKR, meanwhile, have failed to build any kind of consistency, winning five and losing an equal number of matches.

In the head-to-head record, Mumbai lead Kolkata 17-5 in 22 meetings so far. Both teams need to win on Wednesday to keep their chances alive and not leave their fate to other teams.

Here's all you need to know about watching Match 41 of the IPL

