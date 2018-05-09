First Cricket
IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: When and where to watch live cricket match, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a second time in a space of three days in a crunch IPL match. Here's all you need to know about watching Match 41 live.

FirstCricket Staff, May 09, 2018

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a second time in a space of three days in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

After a slow start to the 2018 season, defending champions MI have recovered by recording back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab and KKR to jump to fifth spot. They currently have eight points from 10 games in the table, and are placed a rung below their rivals, who have 10 points from 10 games.

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to break their losing streak against Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

KKR, meanwhile, have failed to build any kind of consistency, winning five and losing an equal number of matches.

In the head-to-head record, Mumbai lead Kolkata 17-5 in 22 meetings so far. Both teams need to win on Wednesday to keep their chances alive and not leave their fate to other teams.

Here's all you need to know about watching Match 41 of the IPL

When and where will the KKR vs MI, IPL 2018 match be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Mumbai Indians on 9 May, Wednesday at the at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Where can I watch the KKR vs MI clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 8 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

Updated Date: May 09, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 10 8 2 0 16
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Kolkata
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Mumbai
 10 4 6 0 8
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

