IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: When and where to watch live cricket match, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar
Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a second time in a space of three days in a crunch IPL match. Here's all you need to know about watching Match 41 live.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|10
|8
|2
|0
|16
|2
|
Chennai
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|3
|
Punjab
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|4
|
Kolkata
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|5
|
Mumbai
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|6
|
Rajasthan
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|7
|
Bangalore
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|8
|
Delhi
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
Choose your
DEPENDABLE PLAYER
for today’s match
Sunil Narine
opt1
Dinesh Karthik
opt2
Hardik Pandya
opt3
Krunal Pandya
opt4
Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a second time in a space of three days in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
After a slow start to the 2018 season, defending champions MI have recovered by recording back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab and KKR to jump to fifth spot. They currently have eight points from 10 games in the table, and are placed a rung below their rivals, who have 10 points from 10 games.
Kolkata Knight Riders will look to break their losing streak against Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics
KKR, meanwhile, have failed to build any kind of consistency, winning five and losing an equal number of matches.
In the head-to-head record, Mumbai lead Kolkata 17-5 in 22 meetings so far. Both teams need to win on Wednesday to keep their chances alive and not leave their fate to other teams.
Here's all you need to know about watching Match 41 of the IPL
When and where will the KKR vs MI, IPL 2018 match be played?
Kolkata Knight Riders will host Mumbai Indians on 9 May, Wednesday at the at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Where can I watch the KKR vs MI clash live?
The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.
What time will live coverage of the match start?
The match will start at 8 pm.
Where can you follow the matches online?
The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.
Updated Date:
May 09, 2018
