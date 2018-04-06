{literal}{/literal} IPL 2018: KKR coach Jacques Kallis not too bothered about Virat Kohli ahead of opening clash against RCB- Firstcricket News, Firstpost
ENGW in IND | 1st ODI Apr 06, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 1 wicket
T20IW’s Tri-Series | Final Mar 31, 2018
ENGW Vs AUSW
Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
IPL Apr 07, 2018
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KXIP vs DD
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL 2018: KKR coach Jacques Kallis not too bothered about Virat Kohli ahead of opening clash against RCB

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will open their campaign against Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 11th edition of IPL on Sunday.

PTI, April 06, 2018

Kolkata: Star batsman Virat Kohli might be returning to action in Indian Premier League (IPL) after a long break but Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Jacques Kallis is not too bothered about the India skipper and said his team has plans in place for the entire Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side.

KKR coach Jacques Kallis. IPL/SportzPics

"We have got plans for all the batters. One batter (Kohli) doesn't make a team. When you fall into the trap of one batter then you are focussing on wrong things, you need to focus on all the batters," Kallis said when asked about their plans to combat Kohli.

The tournament will pit India teammates Kuldeep Yadav against Yuzvendra Chahal and Kallis said he is looking forward to an exciting battle.

"Wrist spinners play a big role in this format. A mystery bowl is slightly difficult to pick than the conventional players. We have got a couple (Kuldeep and Piyush Chawla), we are looking forward to some exciting time," he said.

KKR made a surprise choice skipper in Dinesh Karthik after they did not retain Gautam Gambhir, ending a seven-year association with their most successful captain.

Fresh from his exploit in Tri-nation final win over Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, Karthik will lead the new look side and Kallis hoped to start off well against a team they boast of a 12-9 win-loss record.

"You want to start off the tournament well. RCB are a good side. A team that starts off well, are the teams who know their players' roles and where they fit in and how they settle down. We have a good record against them and want to make sure we play some good cricket," Kallis told reporters.

RCB had succumbed to 49, the lowest ever IPL total in reply to KKR's 131 all-out on April 23 last year, when the two teams clashed at Eden Gardens in the last edition of IPL.

In the return-leg fixture in Bengaluru, Narine had smashed IPL's fastest fifty — a 17-ball 54 en route to a 29-run victory.

"Hopefully it (the big-margin win) does happen again for us. But we will have to see and have our plans in place. We will hope to execute them in the night with bat and ball," the former South African allrounder said.

Kallis' deputy Simon Katich had termed KKR underdogs against RCB but the South African played it down.

"I think everybody starts as underdogs, everyone's a little bit nervous and first game of the tournament," he said.

"New teams, some new strategies. Everybody will try to feel each other out. The teams that get stuck in early on that will start the tournament well," he said.

KKR will miss the services of Aussie pace spearhead Mitchell Starc who's down with a leg injury and was replaced by English all-rounder Tom Curran.

"Unfortunately Starc got injured but we have got replacement in Curran. We look forward to some exciting stuff from Tom. Should stand up and play a big role in absence of Mitchell," Kallis said.

Published Date: April 06, 2018 | Updated Date: April 06, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

