Chennai: Arrogance can bring about a downfall for even the best in the business and Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell has learnt it the hard way after serving a year-long ban for violation of WADA's anti-doping whereabouts clause.

One of the most sought after T20 freelancer missed out on playing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year before making a comeback for Jamaica in the 50-over tournament. He did play a few games in PSL before sustaining an injury only to get fit in time for the IPL.

"I think this one year I lost has made me a different person," Russell, who hit 11 sixes in his 36-ball-88 for KKR said after his team's five-wicket defeat against CSK.

"I have learnt how to be humble. I need to make sure that you stay on top of what you are doing as a professional and yet be humble. I just want to ensure that these things don't happen again," Russell said.

He has been in good form in the two matches so far.

"I think I am confident. My confidence level is very high. Once you have confidence in whatever sport you play that's all you need, that self-belief. But I think, I am in good condition. I wouldn't say that I am 100 percent fit. I am happy that I am hitting well and bowling with pace. So I know in a few more games, I will be where I want to be," he added.