IPL 2018: KKR all-rounder Andre Russell says time lost due to doping ban taught him a lesson in humility

Arrogance can bring about a downfall for even the best in the business and Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell has learnt it the hard way after serving a year-long ban for violation of WADA's anti-doping whereabouts clause.

PTI, April 11, 2018

Chennai: Arrogance can bring about a downfall for even the best in the business and Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell has learnt it the hard way after serving a year-long ban for violation of WADA's anti-doping whereabouts clause.

One of the most sought after T20 freelancer missed out on playing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year before making a comeback for Jamaica in the 50-over tournament. He did play a few games in PSL before sustaining an injury only to get fit in time for the IPL.

Andre Russell had to sit out of the 2017 editions of PSL as well as IPL due to the WADA ban. Image credit: Twitter/@KKRiders

"I think this one year I lost has made me a different person," Russell, who hit 11 sixes in his 36-ball-88 for KKR said after his team's five-wicket defeat against CSK.

"I have learnt how to be humble. I need to make sure that you stay on top of what you are doing as a professional and yet be humble. I just want to ensure that these things don't happen again," Russell said.

He has been in good form in the two matches so far.

"I think I am confident. My confidence level is very high. Once you have confidence in whatever sport you play that's all you need, that self-belief. But I think, I am in good condition. I wouldn't say that I am 100 percent fit. I am happy that I am hitting well and bowling with pace. So I know in a few more games, I will be where I want to be," he added.

Published Date: April 11, 2018 | Updated Date: April 11, 2018

