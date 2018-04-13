Mumbai: Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More feels that the manner in which Dinesh Karthik, who hit a last-ball six to help India clinch a tri-series title in Sri Lanka last month, has made a comeback is simply "unbelievable".

Karthik became the toast of the nation after he led India to a famous triumph in the T20 tri-series with his six in the final against Bangladesh, bringing back memories of Javed Miandad who did a similar feat for Pakistan against India in Sharjah in the 1980s.

The 32-year-old right-handed wicket-keeper is now leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I like the way he has made a comeback. I was a bit unhappy in between when he had left wicket-keeping and was playing as a batsman. So I asked him a couple of times about what's happening. But when (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni retired (from Test cricket), he came back as a keeper," 55-year-old More said.

More made his remarks after his keynote address at the Legends Club meeting at the Cricket Club of India to mark the birth anniversary of legendary all-rounder Vinoo Mankad.

"He had given up in between because Dhoni was a sure shot to play all forms of cricket, and the life of a wicket-keeper is not easy. The poor guy (Karthik) must have gone through mentally. But the way he has made a comeback, it is unbelievable. I am very happy for him. He had waited for a long (to shine). The talent was always there," said More.

"Dinesh is an outstanding cricketer, wicket-keeper; what he has achieved (in his career), he could have achieved more. Now he has started batting and keeping well," the former chief selector noted.

More also believed that all the IPL teams could have balanced sides by playing Indian wicket-keepers. "An Indian (wicket-keeper) gives you a lot of balance in the team. We have good wicket-keepers in Ishan (Kishan), Rishabh (Pant), (Wriddiman) Saha, Dinesh, Parthiv (Patel). All wicket-keepers are good now and that gives a good balance and they are actually good batters (too). You talk about Saha, he had got two 100s in T20s. Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are keeping and batting. That is where you can play with all-rounders and fast bowlers," said More, who played 94 ODIs for India.

More, who is associated with Mumbai Indians, said all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who twisted his ankle during the team's first game against Chennai Super Kings on 7 April and missed the game against Sunrisers Hyderbad on Thursday, "should be fit" for their next game against Delhi Daredevils on Saturday.