Kings XI Punjab openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul made a total mockery of Kolkata Knight Riders at their own den as took their bowlers to the cleaners and made chasing the target of 192 runs look like a cake walk.

Winning the toss, Kings XI skipper Ravichandran Ashwin opted to field first. The Knight Riders rode on Chris Lynn’s power-packed knock of 74 and meaningful contributions from skipper Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa to put on a total of 191/6 on the board.

Kings XI Punjab in reply chased down the revised target of 125 run (D/L) in 11.1 overs with 11 deliveries to spare. And all that credit goes to Rahul and Gayle as they launched an assault on the Kolkata bowlers before rain interrupted the game. They started off in the same manner as play resumed with Punjab needing just 29 runs in 28 deliveries and totally blew away any of Kolkata’s chances of making a miraculous comeback.

Here is a look at how all the 22 players fared in the match.

KL Rahul - 10/10

KL Rahul continued his sensational form with the bat as he smashed his way to a thunderous innings of 60 runs off just 27 deliveries. Apart from that, he also stitched together a 116-run opening stand with Chris Gayle. Punjab needed just nine runs to win when Rahul departed.

Chris Gayle - 10/10

Gayle continues to mesmerize the cricketing fraternity as he brought up his third straight score above fifty this season against the Knight Riders. His innings — a 38-ball whirlwind of 62 runs —consisted of five powerful fours and six monstrous sixes.

Chris Lynn - 10/10

The hard-hitting Australian batsman was due for a big innings as he didn’t have the best of outings in the first five matches. So he chose Kings XI Punjab as his punching-bag and made his way to a fiery knock of 73 runs off just 41 deliveries in testing humid conditions of Kolkata. His innings was star-studded with 6 supremely timed fours and four towering sixes.

Dinesh Karthik - 9/10

Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik walked out to bat when his team was in a tricky situation being placed at 85/3 in the 10th over. He started off on a very positive note playing some sublime shots. He anchored the innings before being dismissed on the last delivery of the penultimate over for a 28-ball knock of 43.

Andrew Tye - 8/10

Andrew Tye was probably the best among all the Kings XI bowlers on show on Saturday. Although he turned out to be a touch expensive during his first spell, he made a superb comeback during the second claiming the wickets of Lynn and Tom Curran. He finished up with bowling figures of 4-0-30-2 to his name.

Robin Uthappa - 7/10

Uthappa combined with Lynn at the crease after the Knight Riders lost the wicket of Narine cheaply. He helped his team build the momentum for setting up a big score with his 23-ball knock of 34. He was unfortunately dismissed despite playing a pretty good shot as he picked the man at deep mid-wicket to perfection off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 7/10

An innings in which the batting team scored at over 9.5 runs per over, the teenage Afghanistan spinner conceded just 32 runs in his four overs at an economy of 8.0 and took the all important wicket of Sunil Narine at the start. These statistics speak volumes about his abilities and his duel with some of the best players of spin in the Knight Riders team was one to watch.

Ravichandran Ashwin - 7/10

Kings XI skipper Ashwin began his spell very well bowling two tight overs first up. Although he turned out to be a touch expensive during the next two, he picked up the all important wicket of Uthappa to bring an end to that flourishing partnership with Lynn. He ended up with bowling figures of 4-0-33-1. Credit should also be given to him for marshaling his troops so well.

Barinder Sran - 6/10

Although he bowled well during the death overs having claimed the wickets of Karthik and Andre Russell in the same over, he turned out to be very expensive during his first three overs. He was totally taken apart by Lynn and looked like a mediocre bowler in front of him.

Shubman Gill - 6/10

The U-19 World Cup star Gill got a chance to wield his willow at as low as No 7. However, he played a decent innings off 14 runs, striking at 175.0, which consisted of two classy boundaries played through the off-side.

Sunil Narine- 5/10

Narine failed to fire with the bat. However, he was the only one of the Kolkata bowlers who kept the Kings XI openers at bay. He also claimed the wicket of Rahul towards the end of the innings and returned bowling figures of 3-0-23-1.

Shivam Mavi - 4/10

The young pacer was asked to do the tough job of bowling to Gayle. He found it quite hard to bowl against the big Jamaican as he smashed him to all parts of the ground. However, Mavi bowled some really good deliveries as well that troubled Gayle and beat his outside edge many times.

Piyush Chawla - 3/10

There’s no respite for any bowler when facing Gayle. Chawla endured that the hard way. He conceded 24 runs in his two overs even though he bowled some really good deliveries.

Andre Russell- 2/10

Nothing went right for Russell as he got dismissed after scoring just 10 runs off 7 deliveries and then conceded 31 runs in 11 deliveries that he bowled. To make that worse, he also walked off the field having pulled his calf muscle.

Yuvraj Singh-2/10

Yuvraj bowled one single over and conceded 13 runs. He was brought on to the attack as a partnership breaker but he leaked runs instead. It might sound unfair to rate him but that was his chance to perform considering his poor performance in the league so far. He gets just two out of 10.

Kuldeep Yadav - 2/10

Coming on to bowl quite early in the innings, Kuldeep leaked runs just like other bowlers. He bowled just one over for 13 runs and couldn’t trouble the Kings XI openers at all.

Ankit Rajpoot- 1/10

The former Knight Riders pacer bowled with good pace and intent for his new franchise. However, he strayed in line and length which enabled the batsmen to smash 32 runs of his three overs.

Nitish Rana- 1/10

The 24-year old Delhi batsman has been the topic of discussion for the sublime form with the bat and golden arm with the ball he has shown in this season so far. However, it was a rare failure for him on Saturday as he was dismissed run-out for an individual score of 3 runs off just 5 deliveries.

Mayank Agarwal- NA

Two deliveries and two runs. That’s exactly how many deliveries he faced and how many runs he scored as 99.99% of the job was finished by Gayle and Rahul. It would be unfair to rate him on the basis of this little performance.

Karun Nair-NA

Although Karun Nair didn’t get a chance to bat on Saturday, he did claim three superb catches in the outfield. Still that is not enough to rate his performance.

Aaron Finch-NA

Aaron Finch didn’t need to bat, thanks to the onslaught from the Kings XI Punjab openers. Ratings can’t be applied to him due to obvious reasons.

Tom Curran- NA

He faced three deliveries and scored one run. He bowled a lone delivery and Gayle smashed that away for a Six to finish off the game. It would be unfair to judge him on the basis of this.