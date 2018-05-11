First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 42 May 10, 2018
DEL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets
IPL | Match 41 May 09, 2018
KOL Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta slams Virender Sehwag after Rajasthan Royals defeat, claims report

Kings XI Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag and team's co-owner Preity Zinta were involved in a heated argument after the side's defeat against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match on Tuesday.

FirstCricket Staff, May 11, 2018

Kings XI Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag and the team's co-owner Preity Zinta were involved in a heated argument after the side's defeat against Rajasthan Royals in a Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, according to a media report.

File image of Preity Zinta and Virender Sehwag. Sportzpics

File image of Preity Zinta and Virender Sehwag. Sportzpics

According to the Mumbai Mirror reportSehwag was severely reprimanded by Zinta after Kings XI Punjab failed to chase down the target of 159 runs set by Rajasthan Royals. Such has been impact of the incident on Sehwag that the former India batsman is contemplating ending his association with the IPL team.

The report states that Zinta had approached Sehwag after the match and questioned him about the tactics used during the game.

“Against Rajasthan Royals, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was sent in at number three, ahead of more accomplished batsmen such as Karun Nair and Manoj Tiwari. The move backfired as Ashwin fell for a duck, and Preity launched into Sehwag for the decision,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

Sehwag tried his best to explain the reason behind the move but Zinta blamed him for tinkering with the playing XI which had led to team's defeat. The report goes on to add that Sehwag was unhappy with Zinta interfering with his job.

Co-owner Mohit Burman, who was not present at the venue during the incident, said that there was no trouble between Sehwag and Zinta and claimed that he had spoken to both of them.

Kings XI Punjab have played 10 IPL matches so far this season, winning six of them. They are currently placed third on the points table and have a good chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Back in 2016 too there were reports that Zinta had threatened to sack then coach Sanjay Bangar due to a poor spate of results.

Sehwag has been credited with a couple of good moves KXIP made during the IPL auction, primarily bringing in Chris Gayle. After smashing an unbeaten 103 of just 63 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier in the tournament, Gayle had said Sehwag had "saved the tournament by picking him."

"I’m always determined. I always give it my all for whatever franchise I represent. I’m a 100 percent. Like I said, it’s a new franchise. A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove – he didn’t get selected or wasn’t picked early in the auction. I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me. This is a brilliant start. Viru said in an interview that if Chris Gayle can win us two games, we have got our money’s worth. I’d like to have another word with Viru and see what happens from thereon," Gayle had said.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 KXIP #Karun Nair #Manoj Tiwari #Ravichandran Ashwin #Virender Sehwag

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all