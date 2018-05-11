Kings XI Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag and the team's co-owner Preity Zinta were involved in a heated argument after the side's defeat against Rajasthan Royals in a Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, according to a media report.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, Sehwag was severely reprimanded by Zinta after Kings XI Punjab failed to chase down the target of 159 runs set by Rajasthan Royals. Such has been impact of the incident on Sehwag that the former India batsman is contemplating ending his association with the IPL team.

The report states that Zinta had approached Sehwag after the match and questioned him about the tactics used during the game.

“Against Rajasthan Royals, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was sent in at number three, ahead of more accomplished batsmen such as Karun Nair and Manoj Tiwari. The move backfired as Ashwin fell for a duck, and Preity launched into Sehwag for the decision,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

Sehwag tried his best to explain the reason behind the move but Zinta blamed him for tinkering with the playing XI which had led to team's defeat. The report goes on to add that Sehwag was unhappy with Zinta interfering with his job.

Co-owner Mohit Burman, who was not present at the venue during the incident, said that there was no trouble between Sehwag and Zinta and claimed that he had spoken to both of them.

Kings XI Punjab have played 10 IPL matches so far this season, winning six of them. They are currently placed third on the points table and have a good chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Back in 2016 too there were reports that Zinta had threatened to sack then coach Sanjay Bangar due to a poor spate of results.

Sehwag has been credited with a couple of good moves KXIP made during the IPL auction, primarily bringing in Chris Gayle. After smashing an unbeaten 103 of just 63 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier in the tournament, Gayle had said Sehwag had "saved the tournament by picking him."

"I’m always determined. I always give it my all for whatever franchise I represent. I’m a 100 percent. Like I said, it’s a new franchise. A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove – he didn’t get selected or wasn’t picked early in the auction. I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me. This is a brilliant start. Viru said in an interview that if Chris Gayle can win us two games, we have got our money’s worth. I’d like to have another word with Viru and see what happens from thereon," Gayle had said.