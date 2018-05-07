First Cricket
IPL | Match 38 May 06, 2018
PUN Vs RAJ
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul 'trusted his instincts' to finish the game against Rajasthan Royals

KL Rahul said, "I always try to back my cricketing shots and don't try to slog much. Playing in this way is what will make me consistent."

IANS, May 07, 2018

Indore: Opener KL Rahul, who helped Kings XI Punjab outplay Rajasthan, said he is satisfied with his unbeaten 84-run knock at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 153, Rahul's 54-ball knock, comprising seven boundaries and three sixes, helped Punjab chase down the target in 18.4 overs on Sunday.

KL Rahul played a 54-ball 84 run knock to guide Kings XI Punjab to victory on Sunday.

KL Rahul played a 54-ball 84 run knock to guide Kings XI Punjab to victory on Sunday.

"For me personally I think this is the first knock I am really satisfied with because I won the game for the team and stayed till the end," Rahul said after the match.

"I always try to back my cricketing shots and don't try to slog much. Playing in this way is what will make me consistent.

"I trust myself and trust my instincts to finish the game. I knew if I stay till the end I'll finish the game today. Karun played well and supported me. Stoinis played well and ran well too. I got lucky and that's what happens in this format," he added.

The win takes Punjab to the third spot with 12 points in nine matches while Rajasthan, who faced their third consecutive defeat, are tottering at the bottom of the table with six points in nine matches. With this loss, Rajasthan's chances of qualifying for the play-offs are over.

Commenting on their defeat, Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane said, "Pretty disappointed. 170-175 on this pitch would have been very good. We didn't bat very well, including me. Guys have to learn. Bowlers in IPL are bowling well.

"We lost crucial wickets, didn't get partnerships. We cannot give excuses all the time. We can win five out of five now," he added.

Updated Date: May 07, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Cricket #Holkar Cricket Stadium #IPL #IPL 2018 #Karun Nair #Kings XI Punjab #KL Rahul #Marcus Stoinis #Rajasthan Royals

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 9 6 3 0 12
4
Kolkata
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Mumbai
 10 4 6 0 8
6
Bangalore
 9 3 6 0 6
7
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6

