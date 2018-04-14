First Cricket
IPL 2018: Kamlesh Nagarkoti's season cut short due to foot injury; KKR name Prasidh Krishna as replacement

In a fresh injury blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti was on Saturday ruled out of the remainder of IPL season due to a foot injury.

PTI, April 14, 2018

Kolkata: In a fresh injury blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti was on Saturday ruled out of the remainder of IPL season due to a foot injury.

File image of Kamlesh Nagarkoti. AFP

File image of Kamlesh Nagarkoti. AFP

Karnataka seamer Prasidh Krishna was announced as the replacement for the Under-19 World Cup winning pacer who was bought at a price of Rs 3.2 crore.

One of the finds of the India's U-19 World Cup triumph, Nagarkoti sustained the injury before the tournament but the announcement came only today as KKR lost a second pacer this season after Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc.

The 22-year-old Prasidh has played 23 matches so far since 2015, three in the T20 format but his record in the 50-overs format has been impressive.

Prasidh has 33 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 21.27 and an economy rate of 4.74, with a best show of 3/37 in Karanataka's Vijay Hazare Trophy against Saurashtra in February.

KKR also bolstered their support staff with the inclusion of Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar who mentored skipper Dinesh Karthik in the past.

"Pleased to welcome Nayar to the KKR support staff. The younger talent of the team will particularly benefit from Nayar's experience and mentoring," KKR CEO Venky Mysore tweeted, without specifying Nayar's role.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018

