IPL 2018: Kagiso Rabada ruled out for 3 months due to back injury; set to miss entire season
Kagiso Rabada was man of the series in South Africa's 3-1 Test series win over Australia despite struggling with stiffness of the lower back during the fourth Test.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
Delhi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
Punjab
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|
Kolkata
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
Mumbai
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|
Rajasthan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|
Bangalore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|
Hyderabad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
File image of Kagiso Rabada. AFP
He had been contracted to the Delhi Daredevils for the annual Twenty20 league, which begins this weekend.
The national cricket body said Rabada had been ruled out of action for three months with what it described as a "lower back stress reaction".
Rabada was man of the series in South Africa's 3-1 Test series win over Australia despite struggling with stiffness of the lower back during the fourth Test, which ended in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
He was unable to bowl at his top pace during the latter stages of Australia's first innings and only bowled eight overs in the second innings.
Scans after the match revealed the injury.
"He will need a month's break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme," said team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said.
Moosajee said the aim was to get Rabada ready for South Africa's three-format tour of Sri Lanka in July.
Rabada, 22, has had a remarkable rise to the top of world cricket, but there has been concern about his heavy workload.
He played in all South Africa's 10 Tests in the season just ended, taking 56 wickets at an average of 16.98.
Rabada also played in eight one-day internationals.
Published Date:
April 05, 2018
| Updated Date: April 05, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: BCCI approves Heinrich Klaasen as Steve Smith's replacement at Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2018: Mohammed Shami joins Delhi Daredevils' training camp after recuperating from head injury
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils' coach Ricky Ponting believes Gautam Gambhir-led side can win maiden title