ENGW in IND | 1st ODI Apr 06, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 1 wicket
T20IW’s Tri-Series | Final Mar 31, 2018
ENGW Vs AUSW
Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
IPL Apr 07, 2018
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KXIP vs DD
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL 2018: Kagiso Rabada ruled out for 3 months due to back injury; set to miss entire season

Kagiso Rabada was man of the series in South Africa's 3-1 Test series win over Australia despite struggling with stiffness of the lower back during the fourth Test.

AFP, April 05, 2018
Johannesburg: Kagiso Rabada, the world's number one Test bowler, will miss the Indian Premier League season due to a back injury, Cricket South Africa said Thursday.
File image of Kagiso Rabada. AFP

File image of Kagiso Rabada. AFP

He had been contracted to the Delhi Daredevils for the annual Twenty20 league, which begins this weekend.

The national cricket body said Rabada had been ruled out of action for three months with what it described as a "lower back stress reaction".

Rabada was man of the series in South Africa's 3-1 Test series win over Australia despite struggling with stiffness of the lower back during the fourth Test, which ended in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

He was unable to bowl at his top pace during the latter stages of Australia's first innings and only bowled eight overs in the second innings.

Scans after the match revealed the injury.

"He will need a month's break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme," said team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said.

Moosajee said the aim was to get Rabada ready for South Africa's three-format tour of Sri Lanka in July.

Rabada, 22, has had a remarkable rise to the top of world cricket, but there has been concern about his heavy workload.

He played in all South Africa's 10 Tests in the season just ended, taking 56 wickets at an average of 16.98.

Rabada also played in eight one-day internationals.

Published Date: April 05, 2018 | Updated Date: April 05, 2018

