Mumbai Indians have lived up to the tag of slow starters once again as they have now registered their third straight defeat in the tournament, going down to Delhi Daredevils at home in a high-scoring thriller.

It was Jason Roy’s unbeaten 91 that helped Delhi chase down a daunting total of 195 runs despite superb efforts of Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis entertained the home crowd with their onslaught against the Delhi bowlers.

Let us now have a look at how all the 22 players fared in the match.

Jason Roy: 10/10

Jason Roy made his debut in Delhi Daredevils colours memorable as he helped his side to victory with a terrific knock of an unbeaten 91 runs off just 53 deliveries. He maintained a uniform and impressive strike rate throughout his innings and didn’t look in any trouble against any of the bowlers. He was also adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’ for his match-winning knock.

Suryakumar Yadav: 9/10

Suryakumar Yadav lit up the Wankhede Stadium with his classy strokeplay and gave Mumbai Indians the much-needed early impetus, stitching a century stand with Evin Lewis in just about 50 deliveries. He grabbed the opportunity to open the innings with both hands and blazed to 53 runs off just 32 deliveries. His innings consisted of 7 supremely-timed fours and one six that came of a hook shot off Mohammad Shami.

Ishan Kishan: 9/10

It is not that easy to walk out and start hitting big from the word 'go'. However, Ishan Kishan made it look like a cakewalk as he smashed the bowlers all around the park in his 23-ball knock of 44.

Rishabh Pant: 9/10

Pant walked out to bat when the Daredevils lost skipper Gautam Gambhir early. He took the attack to the Mumbai bowlers soon and took the pressure off Jason Roy at the other end. He smashed 47 runs off 25 deliveries before being dismissed by a superb catch from Kieron Pollard at long off.

Evin Lewis: 8/10

Lewis batted almost as good as Suryakumar Yadav but he looked a little less assured against the spinners. Still, his innings was an absolute treat to watch as he scored 48 runs off 28 deliveries, an innings that consisted of four fours and an equal number of sixes.

Krunal Pandya: 8/10

Krunal couldn’t do much damage with the bat, but he picked the wickets of Pant and Maxwell at crucial stages to bring Mumbai back into the game for a brief period. He ended up with bowling figures of 3-0-21-2.

Shreyas Iyer: 7/10

Iyer showed a calm and composed head and let Jason Roy’s willow do all the talking as he held one end up and remained unbeaten on 27 runs off 20 deliveries in a fifth-wicket stand of 60 runs. His mature role in the partnership helped Delhi chase down the total comfortably.

Jasprit Bumrah: 7/10

Bumrah might have not picked up a wicket in his four over spell, but he conceded just 27 runs and was probably the best of the Mumbai bowlers on show. He was unfortunate that he didn’t have a little bit of luck going on his side.

Rahul Tewatia: 7/10

Tewatia was the only Daredevils bowler who looked to be in control against the onslaught of Suryakumar Yadav and Lewis. Considering the way he had troubled them, it was no surprise that he dismissed both of them.

Trent Boult: 6/10

The Kiwi pacer turned out to be pretty expensive in his first spell as he leaked 27 runs in two overs. However, he came back strong at the death claiming the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya at the expense of just 12 runs in his remaining two overs.

Daniel Christian: 6/10

It was Christian who changed the momentum of the MI innings with his back-to-back strikes to dismiss Kishan and Kieron Pollard. He cleaned up both of them with slower deliveries and thus halted Mumbai’s progress towards the 200-run mark. Despite that, he ended up with bowling figures of 3-0-35-2 because of the heavy beating he had received early on in the innings.

Glenn Maxwell: 6/10

Maxwell bowled pretty well as compared to his other teammates, conceding only 21 runs at an economy of 7.00 in that carnage. However, he failed to make it big with the bat as he got dismissed for a six-ball knock of 13 runs that included two sixes.

Mustafizur Rahman: 6/10

Mustafizur bowled very well ending up with figures of 4-0-25-1. He gave Mumbai the early breakthrough they needed as he picked up the wicket of the Delhi skipper Gambhir. However, he dropped Shreyas Iyer twice in the same over at a crucial stage of the game, thus allowing the game to further slip out of Mumbai’s grasp.

Mohammed Shami: 5/10

Shami proved to be expensive, leaking 36 runs at an economy rate of 9 runs an over. He should consider himself lucky to have the wicket of Krunal Pandya to his name considering the way he had bowled during his entire spell.

Rohit Sharma: 5/10

Skipper Rohit Sharma played couple of delicate nudges on his arrival to the crease. He soon settled into giving the strike away to the big-hitting Kishan at the other end. But Rohit failed to accelerate when it mattered the most. He ended up giving away a simple catch to Jason Roy at long off in the 18th over of the innings and thus departed for a 13-ball knock of 15.

Kieron Pollard: 4/10

Although Pollard was dismissed for a golden duck, he literally lit up the match with his fielding efforts. His superb catch off Krunal Pandya’s bowling at long off resulted in Pant’s dismissal who was going all guns blazing. All four points here are for his fielding.

Gautam Gambhir: 4/10

A run-a-ball innings is never enough in a chase where the situation demands a team to score at around 10 runs an over throughout the innings. Gambhir took 16 precious deliveries to score his 15 runs which did little to help his team's cause.

Hardik Pandya: 3/10

The younger Pandya failed to contribute both with bat and ball. He scored just two runs and leaked 32 runs in the couple of overs he bowled. However, he pulled off a superb catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell just like Pollard did to dismiss Pant. All three points to him are for his fielding.

Shahbaaz Nadeem: 2/10

Nadeem bowled two overs and got hammered for 22 runs. Although he bowled some good deliveries, the onslaught from Lewis and Yadav meant he wasn’t getting away from the carnage either.

Akila Dananjaya: 1/10

Dananjaya didn’t have the best of outings in Mumbai Indians colours as he got smashed all around the park. He leaked 47 runs in his four overs without causing the Daredevils’ batsmen any sort of trouble.

Mayank Markande: 1/10

Markande’s fairytale start to his debut IPL season took a hit as he went for 42 runs in his three overs.

Vijay Shankar: NA

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder didn't get the chance to showcase his skills on Saturday. So it would not be wise to rate him.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor