IPL 2018: It's good to see Dwayne Bravo taking responsibility, says CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai made a remarkable rally from the precarious position and finally managed to get over the line as Bravo smashed seven sixes and three fours in his blazing knock.

PTI, April 08, 2018

Mumbai: Hailing Dwayne Bravo for his whirlwind knock of 68 that helped turn around a losing plot in his team's comeback IPL match on Sunday, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed happiness over the West Indian taking up responsibility and seeing the side through.

Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo hits a shot during IPL opening match against Mumbai Indians. AFP

Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo hits a shot during IPL opening match against Mumbai Indians. AFP

Chennai, who returned to the IPL after serving a two-year-ban, made a stunning turnaround to defeat defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium by one wicket with one ball to spare after staring defeat in the face at 118 for 8, chiefly due to the all rounder's blazing 30-ball innings.

"CSK v Mumbai is one game everyone wants to watch and we are coming back after two years. Overall, the spectators have been very good. The way Bravo batted it was really good to see him take the responsibility," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.

Chennai made a remarkable rally from the precarious position and finally managed to get over the line as Bravo smashed seven sixes and three fours in his blazing knock as he punished errant Mumbai bowlers Mitchell McClehagnen and Jasprit Bumrah to put his side on the doorsteps of a stupendous win.

The former India World Cup-winning skipper, however, felt overall his side could have batted better in pursuit of the challenging total of 165 for 4 put up by MI, while expressing concern over some of his injury-prone teammates.

"We could have batted better. I would take plenty of positives out of the game. The mix of players we have got will be more horses for courses. We will have to keep our eye on injury-prone players. I feel keeping things simple is important," the 36-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman said.

Published Date: April 08, 2018 | Updated Date: April 08, 2018

Tags : #Dwayne Bravo #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #Jasprit Bumrah #Mahendra Singh Dhoni #Mitchell McClehagnen #Mumbai Indians #Wankhede Stadium

