IPL 2018: India's Siddarth Kaul attributes success to well-defined role in Sunrisers Hyderabad team
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|11
|9
|2
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|3
|
Punjab
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|4
|
Mumbai
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|5
|
Kolkata
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|6
|
Rajasthan
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|7
|
Bangalore
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|8
|
Delhi
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
Mumbai: He has been rewarded for his IPL performance with a national call-up and Siddarth Kaul attributes his success to a well-defined role set by the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the ongoing league.
File photo of Siddharth Kaul. AFP
The 27-year-old Kaul has impressed everyone with his performances in this year's Indian Premier League grabbing 13 wickets from 11 matches with an economy rate of 7.50.
"I am elated on my selection in the Indian team. The good wishes of my parents and my hardwork of over the years has paid off. My role in Sunrisers set-up has been well defined and that has helped me perform. Hopefully, I can continue my good form in India colours also," Kaul said.
Kaul had earlier been picked for senior India team during last year's home ODI series against Sri Lanka but didn't get to play a game.
Updated Date:
May 11, 2018
