IPL 2018: I&B ministry grants temporary permission for live uplinking of matches of upcoming edition

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has given its nod for temporary live uplinking of the IPL tournament's 11th edition, whose inaugural ceremony will be held on Friday.

PTI, April 06, 2018

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has given its nod for temporary live uplinking of the IPL tournament's 11th edition, whose inaugural ceremony will be held on Friday.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The initiative came after the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) had reportedly written to union minister Smriti Irani seeking her intervention in getting the nod for live uplinking of the Indian Premium League (IPL).

"Permission for temporary live uplinking of IPL tournament has been granted," a ministry official said.

The BCCI's letter to the minister was reportedly a follow-up of a compliant application that was filed earlier by Star India Pvt Ltd, which holds the broadcast rights of the IPL.

Star India had bought the consolidated rights for the property in September last year for Rs 16,347.50 crore.

Several matches are telecast deferred live but this move will help in broadcast of IPL matches in real time.

Meanwhile, Star TV has agreed to share with Prasar Bharati select matches on a one-hour deferred live basis with 50-50 revenue sharing, the broadcaster said in a tweet.

"This brings #IPL2018 content to Doordarshan for the first time. Thanks to HMIB @smritiirani and Secy @MIB_India for the initiative and support," Prasar Bharati CEO SS Vempati tweeted.

Irani also took to twitter to congratulate Vempati for the development.

Published Date: April 06, 2018 | Updated Date: April 06, 2018

