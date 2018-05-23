First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
IPL | Match 56 May 20, 2018
CHE Vs PUN
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Here's what happens to coins collected by security officials at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Nearly Rs 2000 is collected in the form of coins from fans during each IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium.

FirstCricket Staff, May 23, 2018

Security at cricketing venues in India has tightened up over the years, especially in light of hooliganism at grounds such as the Eden Gardens and Barabati Stadium among others. In the past, fans have often resorted to throwing bottles and other objects into the playing area if their team was putting up a poor show, which has forced the organisers to ban spectators from the possession of certain items when entering the ground, among which are coins.

Now, a report in mid-day has uncovered what actually happens to the loose change left behind by spectators. According to the report, authorities at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) donate the money collected at the gates of the Wankhede Stadium to a nearby temple.

Representative image. Sportzpics

Representative image. Sportzpics

"We don't open the boxes containing the coins which are locked. After every game or two, we take them to the temple. We have no business in dealing with that money. It is none of our concern. So, the best way is to donate them," an MCA official was quoted as saying according to the Mumbai-based tabloid, which added that the coins collected from one game amounted roughly to Rs 2,000.

Aside from coins, objects such as power banks, headphones, bags, pens, etc aren't allowed to be carried into the stands either. A lot of venues though, have cloak rooms in place where fans can deposit the barred items for a nominal fee. Bottles, which have been used by many an irate fan in the subcontinent in the past, have been banned from sale, and spectators are instead served water in disposable placups.

The Wankhede Stadium hosted Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, in which Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overcame a spirited effort from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to become the first team to enter the final. SRH will take on the winner of the Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) that is to take place at the Eden Gardens later on Wednesday.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Cricket In India #Fan Violence In Cricket #Hooliganism In Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 11 #IPL 2018 #MCA #Mumbai #Mumbai Cricket Association #Wankhede Stadium

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all