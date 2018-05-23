Security at cricketing venues in India has tightened up over the years, especially in light of hooliganism at grounds such as the Eden Gardens and Barabati Stadium among others. In the past, fans have often resorted to throwing bottles and other objects into the playing area if their team was putting up a poor show, which has forced the organisers to ban spectators from the possession of certain items when entering the ground, among which are coins.

Now, a report in mid-day has uncovered what actually happens to the loose change left behind by spectators. According to the report, authorities at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) donate the money collected at the gates of the Wankhede Stadium to a nearby temple.

"We don't open the boxes containing the coins which are locked. After every game or two, we take them to the temple. We have no business in dealing with that money. It is none of our concern. So, the best way is to donate them," an MCA official was quoted as saying according to the Mumbai-based tabloid, which added that the coins collected from one game amounted roughly to Rs 2,000.

Aside from coins, objects such as power banks, headphones, bags, pens, etc aren't allowed to be carried into the stands either. A lot of venues though, have cloak rooms in place where fans can deposit the barred items for a nominal fee. Bottles, which have been used by many an irate fan in the subcontinent in the past, have been banned from sale, and spectators are instead served water in disposable placups.

The Wankhede Stadium hosted Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, in which Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overcame a spirited effort from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to become the first team to enter the final. SRH will take on the winner of the Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) that is to take place at the Eden Gardens later on Wednesday.