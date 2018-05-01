For the first time in the 11-year history of the tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL) will have a mid-season transfer window. This year, the teams can trade players in order to boost their squad, which will stay till the end of the tournament, and can also offload those who haven't made any impact. The mid-season window is in effect now as the league has reached its half-way mark, with teams having played at least seven games out of their 14 round robin matches.

Speaking to CricketNext website, a senior BCCI official said, "This is a first and could be an interesting twist to the tale as often we have seen that youngsters have been picked in the IPL by franchises, but they don’t get an opportunity to play. But this window can help some teams who have had misfiring capped players, going for some of the youngsters who have the potential to change course of games."

Here's all you need to know about IPLs's mid-season transfer:

What is the mid-season transfer window in IPL?

IPL's mid-season transfer window offers all eight teams an opportunity to buy and discharge players in the middle of the tournament. If a team thinks that a particular player is not doing much to warrant his stay in the squad, then they can choose to transfer him out to other teams. Similarly, if a team is of the opinion that buying a particular player will be beneficial to them, then they have the chance to do it.

How does mid-season transfer window work in IPL?

IPL's mid-season transfer window is not too different from the traditional transfer window in other sports. Not all players are eligible to move to other teams. Those who have played less than two matches after Match No 28 are entitled for a transfer. Uncapped players in the team are also eligible for a transfer. During the process, both teams along with the player have to agree to the transfer.

What's the duration of the mid-season transfer window?

IPL's mid-season transfer window lasts for 12 days. It was opened on 29 April, after the completion of Match 28 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, which the former won by 11 runs. The window will close on 10 May after the conclusion of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.