IPL | Match 52 May 18, 2018
DEL Vs CHE
Delhi Daredevils beat Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs
IPL | Match 51 May 17, 2018
BLR Vs HYD
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 20, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Harshal Patel's all-round performance guides Delhi Daredevils to surprise win over Chennai Super Kings

Vijay Shankar (36* off 29) and Harshal Patel (36* off 16) scripted Daredevils' recovery after a pedestrian performance from the top-order, helping the hosts reach 162 for five with an unbeaten 65-run stand off 32 balls.

PTI, May 19, 2018

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils restored some pride with an upset 34-run win over the formidable Chennai Super Kings in a dead rubber of the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Leg-spinners Amit Mishra (2/20) and Sandeep Lamichhane (1/21) then starred in an impressive bowling effort that restricted CSK to 128 for six. All-rounder Patel chipped in with the ball as well by taking the prized wicket of Ambati Rayudu (50 off 29).

Harshal Patel of the Delhi Daredevils bats during match fifty two of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Delhi Daredevils and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi on the 18th May 2018. Photo by: Deepak Malik /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Harshal Patel of Delhi Daredevils' all-round performance gave the team a victory over Chennai Super Kings. SPORTZPICS

It was Daredevils' fourth win of the season in 13 games. The already eliminated team has one more game to play on Sunday. The unexpected loss was CSK's fifth in 13 matches and they remain second on the points table.

CSK were cautious to begin with, collecting just 22 runs off the first five overs.

Rayudu cut loose in the following over, smashing pacer Avesh Khan for 22 runs courtesy three sixes and a four.

Rayudu, the team's leading run scorer with 585 runs at 48.75, maintained his rich vein of form with his third fifty of the season. He departed the very next ball to leave CSK at 70 for two in 10 overs, needing 93 off the last 60 balls.

Suresh Raina (15 off 18), dropped by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on the first ball he faced, did not make it count as Nepal spinner Lamichhane had him caught at deep midwicket.

Skipper MS Dhoni (17 off 23) could not do the finishing job for his team which never really got going in the chase.

Earlier, Lungi Ngidi (2/14) broke the backbone of Delhi batting by removing Shreyas Iyer (19 off 22) and Pant (38 off 26) in the 11th over. Shankar and Patel lent some respectability to the total with a blistering partnership. The final flourish included a 26-run 20th over when Dwayne Bravo was hammered for four sixes.

It was an inconsequential game but a sizable number of Dhoni fans blended with the home team's supporters to make it a packed house.

RCB and Sunrisers chased down 180 plus target with ease in the previous two games at Kotla and expectedly the CSK skipper Dhoni had no hesitation in bowling first.

Delhi were sluggish at the start, mustering just 39 runs in the powerplay.

Prithvi Shaw (17 off 17) was out cheaply for the third game in a row after he played a loose stroke to be caught at long-on.

Iyer opened the innings with Shaw in Jason Roy's absence and Delhi skipper's innings too was a shaky one. The captain shared a 54-run stand for the second wicket with the in-form Pant but the South African pacer Ngidi removed them in the same over to leave Delhi at 81 for three.

Iyer was bowled while making room for a big shot while Pant mistimed a hit over midwicket to be caught at third man.

Delhi had lost two of their main batsmen shortly after Pant punished veteran Harbhajan Singh for two sixes and a four in the 10th over which leaked 17 runs. The momentum, the Delhi innings picked up from the Harbhajan over did not last long. Playing for pride after another sorry season, Delhi batsmen looked out of sorts.

Glenn Maxwell's disastrous run continued when he saw his stumps disturbed after attempting a reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja.

Updated Date: May 19, 2018

Tags : #Ambati Rayudu #Amit Mishra #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Daredevils #Dwayne Bravo #Harshal Patel #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 CSK #IPL 2018 DD #MS Dhoni #Sandeep Lamichhane #Shreyas Iyer #Vijay Shankar

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Chennai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Mumbai
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Bangalore
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
7
Punjab
 13 6 7 0 12
8
Delhi
 13 4 9 0 8

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

