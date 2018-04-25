First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 23 Apr 24, 2018
MUM Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs
IPL | Match 22 Apr 23, 2018
DEL Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir takes responsibility for Delhi Daredevils' slump; decides to forego entire salary

Having relinquished captaincy of Delhi Daredevils, Gautam Gambhir has decided to forego his entire Rs 2.8 crore salary while taking responsibility for the team's disastrous run in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

PTI, April 25, 2018

Kolkata: Having relinquished captaincy of Delhi Daredevils, Gautam Gambhir has decided to forego his entire Rs 2.8 crore salary while taking responsibility for the team's disastrous run in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

File image of Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir. Twitter: @DelhiDaredevils-

File image of Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir. Twitter: @DelhiDaredevils-

It is possibly the first time that an IPL captain has decided to forego his salary because of non performance.

Gambhir resigned from captaincy after Delhi Daredevils lost five of their six games with the skipper managing a meagre 85 runs opening the batting, including a half century in the first game.

"Gautam has decided that he won't take any salary from the franchise for the season. He will play remaining part of IPL for the Delhi Daredevils for free," a source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"Gautam is someone who puts pride above everything else. He has been a proud performer. He doesn't want to take any money and it's a very personal call. In fact, he wanted to quit just after the KXIP game," the source added.

While he is still available for the season as a player, he will take a call on his future only after the IPL gets over.

"I don't know, it's too early for me to decide on that. Let me sit down and decide. I have to think where my game goes and I go as an individual," Gambhir said during an media interaction.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018

Tags : #Delhi Daredevils #Gautam Gambhir #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 DD #Kings XI Punjab

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Punjab
 6 5 1 0 10
3
Hyderabad
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 6 2 4 0 4
7
Mumbai
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

Shane Watson
opt1
M S Dhoni
opt2
Virat Kohli
opt3
AB de Villiers
opt4

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all