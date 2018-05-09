First Cricket
IPL | Match 40 May 08, 2018
RAJ Vs PUN
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs
IPL | Match 39 May 07, 2018
HYD Vs BLR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
IPL 2018: From Ravichandran Ashwin's bizarre decision-making to Krishnappa Gowtham's heroics, key moments from RR's win

Some exceptional hitting in the fag end of the innings from KL Rahul couldn't stop Rajasthan Royals from beating Kings XI Punjab. Take a look at some of the best moments from the match.

Rohit Sankar, May 09, 2018

Some exceptional hitting in the fag end of the innings from KL Rahul couldn't stop Rajasthan Royals (RR) from surging to a revenge-seeking win at Jaipur on a slowish kind of track. Pumped up by yet another Jos Buttler special, Rajasthan racked up 158, which was thought to be a par-score on a tricky wicket.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) lost three wickets in quick succession in the run chase but held on courtesy a stellar knock from Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 95. Eventually, Rajasthan triumphed by 15 runs in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Jaipur on Tuesday. Take a look at the best moments from the encounter.

Krishnappa Gowtham of RR celebrates wicket of Chris Gayle of KXIP. Sportzpics

Krishnappa Gowtham of RR celebrates wicket of Chris Gayle of KXIP. Sportzpics

The savage deception

Rahul and Chris Gayle have been the most destructive opening pair in this season of the IPL. Gayle, against whom off-spinners are always a fancied option, had been a game-changer at the top for Punjab this season and another vibrant start from the West Indian opener would have all but erased Rajasthan's hopes of staying alive in the game.

However, they handed the responsibility to contain Gayle to Krishnappa Gowtham, the off-spinner. Gayle's primary weakness against this brand of bowlers has been the flighted ball turning away from outside off-stump. A slip was perfectly in place and the trap seemed to be laid out for Gayle.

However, much to his surprise, Gowtham decided to trick him with a fullish leg-side delivery. Gayle, taking a big stride forward to negotiate the outside off-stump off-break he was expecting, lost balance and fell out of the crease. Buttler, along with whom Gowtham seemed to have plotted this devious plan, completed the stumping and the first nail was hammered in Kings XI Punjab's coffin.

An unwarranted batting promotion 

They say “don't fix what's not broken”. But Ravichandran Ashwin, quirky and instinctive as he is, has put together some surprising strategies this season, deviating miles away from the norm but finding success nevertheless. However, the off-spinner seemed to have taken his decision to be “unguessable” to a different level and it's starting to fall apart for Punjab.

A few days earlier, he used Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel in the top order to counter left-arm spinners. In yet another bizarre move on Tuesday, he promoted himself to No 3 in the batting line-up. With Gayle dismissed off the first ball of the second over, Ashwin walked in, possibly to up the ante and put a bit of pressure on Rajasthan.

However, much to his dismay, Gowtham managed to sneak one in through his bat and pad off the second ball he faced and Ashwin had to depart without troubling the bowlers. The messed up plan perhaps affected Kings XI Punjab's chances in the game for the likes of Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary and Marcus Stoinis came in with severe scoreboard pressure hovering over them.

The ball-in-the-pocket celebration

When Stoinis hammered Jaydev Unadkat down to deep cover, he half expected the ball to sail in to the stands. But Gowtham, enjoying a dream day on the field, intervened the ball’s journey to the fence with a timely leap and plucked the ball out of thin air.

The off-spinning all-rounder immediately put the ball into his pocket, folded his arms spotting a smug smile and celebrated in a unique manner. He had earlier celebrated the dismissal of Ashwin with a few flying kisses blown in the air but the ball-in-the-pocket celebration attracted more attention, with even Virender Sehwag spotted having a smile in the dug-out.

Did anyone checked his pockets for sandpaper, maybe?

Rahul showcases his full range

With the game all but done and dusted, KL Rahul, the lone pillar of Kings XI's batting line-up, went on a hitting spree, targetting the area behind the stumps. He shuffled across to the searing pace of Jofra Archer and sent his full length ball to the fine-leg fence with a well timed lap.

While the West Indian continued to bowl fuller, Rahul once again went down on his knees and ramped the length ball over short fine-leg for another boundary to end the penultimate over with three fours.

When Unadkat bowled fuller in the final over, Rahul dumped him through covers with an elegant cover drive but switched back to his 360° game off the final two balls. With the left-arm seamer hitting a back of a length channel, Rahul went reverse and slammed him over short third man for four. Off the final ball, with the game already over, the Kings XI opener once again reverse hacked him through the same region to complete a stupendous innings.

Updated Date: May 09, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 10 8 2 0 16
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Kolkata
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Mumbai
 10 4 6 0 8
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

