Two match-winning knocks while chasing — one an unbeaten 100 from Ambati Rayudu and another a special 94 from Jos Buttler — helped Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals spoil the party for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively in the Sunday double header. Here are the best moments from Sunday's IPL matches.

MS Dhoni catches Jadeja off-guard

Despite his calm demeanor and grim appearance on the field, MS Dhoni can be quite the ice-breaker as his witty remarks from behind the stumps prove. On Sunday, he brought out another cheeky one from the bag to catch Ravindra Jadeja, his CSK teammate, completely off-guard.

Shikhar Dhawan tucked Harbhajan Singh to a vacant leg-side and took off for a single as Dhoni rushed from behind the stumps to gather the ball. At the same time, Jadeja had ran in from the deep to field but Dhoni got there first. Instead of firing a throw to Harbhajan, Dhoni chose to scare Jadeja, took the ball in his hands and acted as though he would throw the ball on his face.

A stunned Jadeja covered his face instinctively as Dhoni was seen sporting a smile and enjoying his own little prank.

Sanju Samson's day out in the field

With Mumbai Indians hoping for a final flourish from Hardik Pandya to end the innings on a good note, Ben Stokes angled one into his pads only for Pandya to tonk it wide of deep mid-wicket. It appeared to be headed for the boundary line but Sanju Samson ran in from nowhere, leapt full length and took a blinder inches away from the surface.

It had been a great day for Samson on the field as he took his third catch of the night. He had earlier caught Evin Lewis at sweeper cover, making good ground to get to the ball and clinging onto a fine catch.

Next over, he nearly overran a skier from Ishan Kishan, realised his mistake and leapt backwards to take another stunning catch. None of his three catches were particularly easy but to his credit, Samson held on to each one of them.

Dropped chances at Pune and Mumbai

Pune and Mumbai hosted matches on the same day and even found something else to pinch each other for when straightforward sitters were dropped at either venues.

At Pune, Dhoni was once again unleashing his death overs’ carnage alongside Rayudu but it wouldn't have been possible if Manish Pandey hadn't put down Dhoni an over after he walked in to bat. The CSK skipper smacked Shakib-al-Hasan down to long-on where Pandey was stationed. A regulation take by all means, Pandey, considered a pretty good fielder, let the ball hit his palms hard. The ball popped out much to the relief of Dhoni and CSK fans.

At Mumbai, later in the night, Rajasthan Royals took cue from Pandey and dropped a couple of catches. Stuart Binny was the first culprit, letting Lewis off the hook after he miscued a Jofra Archer delivery into the night sky. Binny ran all the way back from mid-on only to choose the wrong hand position and let slip a fairly easy chance.

Archer, though, let one through himself later in the innings, an even easier take this time, as Cutting hit it to the West Indian fielding at point. The seamer was a tad too lousy with his attempt and let down his team with a rather unwatchable dropped chance.

Hardik Pandya needs a new grip on his bat

Pandya just can't seem to get a hold of his bat. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the start of the month, the bat had slipped out of his hand after he played a shot. Almost five days later, against Kolkata Knight Riders, Prasidh Krishna bowled a wide yorker and Pandya tried to dig it out to cover only to lose grip on his bat and send it flying to square leg.

On Sunday, the slip of the bat episode 3 turned out to be even more hilarious as Pandya was not even on strike when he lost his bat. He had just come out to bat after the fall of Lewis’ wicket and hadn't even faced a ball. Ishan Kishan, at the other end, nudged the ball to cover and Pandya thought of a quick single before realising it had gone straight to Ajinkya Rahane. In an attempt to get back to the crease, the bat slipped out of his hand yet another time but he used his leg to just about get back into the crease even as Rahane threw down the stumps at the non-striker's end.