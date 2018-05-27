FOUR ! Shakib once again targets the leg side, but this time gets a boundary as he smacks the ball towards the cow-corner fence, where the two converging fielders are unable to stop the ball. SRH 90/2

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 90/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 37 , Shakib Al Hasan 17) Jadeja continues from the other end, and bowls an over that could force Dhoni to take him off the attack for now. Williamson shuffles down the track and gets a leading edge off the third delivery, with the ball landing anxiously close to Ngidi at short third man. Shakib then ends the over with a six and a four, with 17 coming off the over.

Dwayne Bravo brought into the attack in the 12th over.

FOUR ! Crunched through extra cover by Williamson! The SRH skipper has decided to go all guns blazing at this stage! SRH 94/2

FOUR ! Hammered towards the leg side this time, as Williamson pulls the ball towards the midwicket fence for a four! SRH 98/2

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 101/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 47 , Shakib Al Hasan 18) Bravo returns to the attack in the 12th over, only to get smacked for boundaries by Williamson off successive deliveries. Singles collected off the third and fourth deliveries bring up the 100 for Hyderabad. 11 off the over.

Karn Sharma returns to the attack for the 13th over.

OUT ! Karn returns to the attack, and gets rid of Williamson right away! The Hyderabad skipper shuffles down the pitch, and Karn decides to alter his line to put it out of the batter's reach, with MSD doing the rest behind the stumps. Wonder how many runs that dismissal will cost for SRH! It is called a wide, by CSK will take that in exchange for Williamson's wicket anyday. SRH 101/3 Williamson st Dhoni b Karn 47(36)

FOUR ! Fine way for new batter Yusuf Pathan to get off the mark, opening the face of his bat and guiding the ball towards third man, where Ngidi puts in a brave dive, but fails to prevent the boundary. SRH 105/3

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 108/3 ( Shakib Al Hasan 18 , Yusuf Pathan 7) Karn returns to the attack in the 13th over, and starts off with a wide — one that also gets Williamson stumped as he misses the ball after shuffling down the pitch. Yusuf Pathan walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a boundary, guiding the ball towards third man, before collecting a double off the fourth delivery. Seven runs and a wicket off the over.

Karn Sharma, you beauty. SRH had picked up proper momentum for the first time in the match and Karn strikes at a perfect time, that too with the dismissal of the highest run scorer in the IPL. Williamson gone. Lovely bowling, dragged it wide seeing Williamson dance down the track, the Kiwi couldn't reach it and Dhoni is quick to dislodge the bails. The crowd has come to life here. The CSK fans have a majority.

Shardul Thakur brought back into the attack for the 14th over.

FOUR! Length ball outside off, and Pathan beautifully whips it through point for his second boundary! SRH 114/3

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 117/3 ( Shakib Al Hasan 20 , Yusuf Pathan 14) Thakur returns to the attack for the 14th over. Pathan collects his second boundary in this innings with some beautiful wristwork off the third delivery, cutting it towards the point boundary. Single collected off each of the remaining deliveries. Nine off the over.

SIX ! Heaved over the extra-cover fence by Pathan, clearing the fence comfortably! Was a full delivery outside off from Karn, and Pathan infuses enough power into the slog! SRH 123/3

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 126/3 ( Shakib Al Hasan 22 , Yusuf Pathan 21) Karn into his third over. Starts off with a delivery pitched outside off that spins away sharply from the batsman. The next delivery's not too different, but Pathan manages to muscle it over the extra-cover fence for a six. Close shave for Shakib off the fourth delivery after he misses while attempting a heave, as the ball travels close to his leg-stump, with the batsman also surviving a stumping chance. Nine off the over.

Dwayne Bravo brought back into the attack in the 16th over.

FOUR ! Back-of-length along off from Bravo to start his third over with, and Pathan ends up slashing it towards the extra-cover fence to collect yet another boundary! SRH 130/3

Time for Yusuf Pathan to prove his worth. He's been a bits and pieces player in the IPL and this is his golden chance to show he is more than that. Shakib, meanwhile, holding one end tight, but it won't be long before he goes an all-out attack. Meanwhile, the Wankhede crowds do the Mexican wave.

CSK conceded 60-plus runs five times in the death overs (16-20) during the league stage of IPL - 11 - the joint most times by any team along with KKR and RCB.

OUT! Finally a wicket for Bravo after leaking runs all the way in his 2.5 overs so far! Shakib hits this one hard, but straight into the hands of Raina at extra-cover! The fielder wrings his hand in pain after the catch, for that seemed to have come off the middle of Shakib's bat. Meanwhile, the umpire signals for the second timeout of the innings. SRH 133/4 Shakib c Raina b Bravo 23(15)

Yusuf Pathan has started on the third gear. When that happens, the opposition more often than not leak 20-25 runs more than they would have liked. And Shakib has just gifted a sitter to cover. End of a threatening stand. Two Baroda boys at the crease right now...

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/4 ( Yusuf Pathan 27 , Deepak Hooda 1) Bravo returns to the attack in the 16th over, and Pathan welcomes him back with a slash towards the extra-cover fence for a four. Pathan and Shakib rotate the strike between themselves over the next three deliveries, before the latter holes out to Raina at extra-cover to depart for 23. Eight runs and a wicket off the over, with new batter Hooda getting off the mark with a single off the first ball that he faces.

Lucky Bravo gets Shakib off a full toss and hence doesn't celebrate. CSK must build pressure from here. Their death bowling has been a worry, in the group stage they have given away 60 plus runs in the death overs 5 times and that is something then need to keep in mind. Just try and choke the batsmen from here on.

Lungi Ngidi returns to the attack in the 17th over of the innings.

SIX ! Slapped down the ground by Pathan, and such is the power in his arms that he ends up clearing the long on fence! SRH 143/4

OUT! Hooda doesn't last long, as he flicks straight into the hands of the fielder at deep backward square-leg! Was a slower ball from Ngidi, one that the batter failed to read. SRH 144/5 Hooda c (sub) Shorey b Ngidi 3(4)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 145/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 35 , Carlos Brathwaite 0) Ngidi returns to the attack in the 17th over. Hooda and Pathan rotate the strike between themselves through singles off the first three deliveries, before Pathan launches the ball down the ground to collect his second six. Hooda tries flicking the ball behind square on the leg side, going aerial on the occasion, but getting caught by the substitute fielder instead. Brathwaite walks out to join Pathan, as SRH look for a few big hits towards the end of their innings.

SIX ! Slower ball from Bravo, but picked superbly by Brathwaite nevertheless, as he smokes this one over long off for the first big hit of his innings! SRH 153/5

Ngidi has bowled a brilliant spell so far. He's ramped good pace too. He gets Hooda. He has stuck to particular lengths, good or short of good lengths and that has brought him success. SRH expected more from Hooda. But they have another big hitter in Brathwaite in the middle. Pathan and Brathwaite encore is all that SRH fans are hoping for right now.

Carlos Brathwaite's SR in T20 cricket: Career - 150.87 2018 - 136.84 Well, he has to play at this career SR today to help SRH to get as many as possible.

FOUR ! Tennis shot from Pathan, as he brings his bottom hand into play to hammer the ball off a back-of-length delivery towards the long on fence, where the fielder running in can do little to prevent the boundary. SRH 160/5

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 160/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 41 , Carlos Brathwaite 8) Bravo into his final over, and he starts off by bowling two wides off three balls. Brathwaite decides to get off the mark in style, launching a slower ball from Bravo over long off for a six. Singles collected off the next three deliveries, with Pathan ending the over with a short-arm pull down the ground for a four. Bravo finishes with figures of 1/46, with 16 coming off his last over.

A 12-year old, a CSK fan has high expectations from Brathwaite. He's been chanting his name continuously. Quite energetic he's been till now.

SIX ! Brathwaite finally connects off the last ball of the 19th over, heaving the ball over the wide long on fence, where the leaping fielder isn't able to get his outstretched hand on the ball. SRH 168/5

Dwayne Bravo becomes the first bowler to concede 45-plus runs twice in an IPL final. (2012 v KKR and 2018 v SRH)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 168/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 42 , Carlos Brathwaite 15) Ngidi starts the penultimate over off with a couple of sharp deliveries to Brathwaite. Singles collected off the second and third deliveries. Ngidi exhibits some class death-bowling in the next two deliveries, as Brathwaite fails to connect off either. The burly West Indian though, ends the over with a six over the wide long-on fence, causing Ngidi to let out a cry of frustration over a perfect-looking over getting ruined.

Shardul Thakur returns to the attack for the final over of the innings.

SIX ! Smacked down the ground by Brathwaite off a short ball, and the fielder at long on can do little to put it back inside the playing area. SRH 178/5

OUT! Brathwaite's caught at cow-corner off the last delivery of the innings while looking to finish things in style, as SRH finish on a score of 178/6 from 20 overs! Brathwaite c Rayudu b Thakur 21(11)

Late charge from Yusuf Pathan has propelled SRH to a competitive total. But they might be 10-15 short. The track is getting a bit slower and it will again be a test of their bowling attack to defend slightly below average total.

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 178/6 ( Yusuf Pathan 45 , ) Thakur bowls the final over. Pathan collects a double off the first delivery after guiding the ball towards the leg side. Wide off the next ball. Brathwaite survives a run-out chance after running halfway down the track, with Thakur deciding against throwing it at the non-striker's end. Brathwaite misses a slower ball off the fourth delivery, before smacking the ball down the ground for a six off the fifth. The West Indian tries finishing things off in style with a big hit, but is caught by Rayudu at cow-corner. 10 runs and a wicket off the last over. Chennai Super Kings need 179 to win from 20 overs.

Not the first time that Yusuf Pathan has played a vital innings in an IPL final. Considering the innings that he played, SRH should've crossed 180 but don't think they would be too disappointed with 178. They love defending and their bowlers have a lot to bowl at. Should be an interesting chase.

Preview: The 51-day long T20 carnival has finally reached its climax as two-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face-off in the summit clash of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium here on Sunday.

While Chennai, the two-time IPL champions, already made to the final beating Hyderabad by two wickets in the Qualifier 1 of the cash-rich league here on Tuesday, Hyderabad had to go through the second qualifier.

The Kane Williamson-led side overcame Kolkata Knight Riders' challenge by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens on Friday to seal a place in the coveted final.

Both the sides have met each other thrice in the ongoing edition of the league and the Super Kings hold a 3-0 record over their southern neighbours.

In the much awaited final on Sunday, which could also be seen as a southern derby, it will be clash between Hyderabad's bowling and Chennai's batting.

With the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul, the orange army boasts of a superb bowling attack whereas the yellow brigade is full of star-studded batting line-up comprising Shane Watson, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and others.

For Chennai, each of the batsman had rose to the occassion whenever their side needed.

The yellow brigade have been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison.

In their final league game at their adopted home ground in Pune on last Sunday, CSK rode on Suresh Raina's gutsy half century to romp home by five wickets.

Later, in the Qualifier 1, a match where most of the Chennai batsmen faultered against Hyderabad, opener Faf du PLessies smashed a match-winning half-century to help Chennai reach their seventh IPL final on Tuesday.

Rayudu, the other opener in Chennai's side, has been the standout performer with 586 runs. Australian Watson has also been in top form, accumulating 438 runs from 13 matches, while Raina, skipper Dhoni and all-rounder Deepak Chahar have been the backbone of CSK's middle order.

In the bowling front, the former two-time champions will bank on young South African lungi Ngidi, who has 6 wickets from 10 games with a decent economy rate of 5.90.

With Shardul Thakur, Chahar and Dwayne Bravo doing their bit on the pace bowling front, CSK will hope for veteran Harbhajan Singh leading the spin attack with left-armer Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs.

Coming to Hyderabad, the orange army's success mostly bank on their bowling which has a lot of variety and some of the best names in the business.

Afghan spinner Rashid has been brilliant throughout the season bagging 21 wickets from 16 games.

The leggie came up with a sensational figure of 3/19 against Kolkata last night apart from a quick-fire cameo of 34 from just 10 balls.

Rashid had also troubled Chennai in the first qualifier with figures of 2/11.

On the batting front, top scorer of the tournament Williamson has led from the front. The New Zealand skipper, rated as one of the best batters of the current generation, has so far amassed 688 runs in 16 games at an average of 52.92.

Williamson has also led admirably on the field.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has also been good, amassing 471 runs from 15 games and Hyderabad's opening will mostly rely on him.

The middle-order however, needs to find their touch for one final time in the league as Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan have failed to live up to the expectations.

It will also be interesting to see whether Yusuf gets a chance in the playing XI in the mega final as the Baroda right hander has failed miserably in the present season, with just 215 runs from 15 games.

Overall, it could be another edge-of-the-seat match on a Super Sunday for fans when the two best teams of this year's league square-off for one final time.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(c/wk), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

With inputs from IANS