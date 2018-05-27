SIX ! "THWACK" comes the sound of leather meeting willow, as the ball sails over long on! CSK 114/1

SIX ! Full toss from Sandeep, and Watto deposits this one into the stands beyond the midwicket fence! And that brings up the century-stand between Watson and Raina ! CSK 120/1

Shane Watson has gone ballistic. Tom Moody and Kane Williamson discussing tactics near the boundary. It was for just one ball and Kane sent Brathwaite back to long on. It hasn't helped much as Watson has slammed three consecutive sixes. Scenes at the Wankhede. This match is slipping away from SRH and how!

SIX ! Another one down the ground! Watson might be in slight discomfort physically right now, but he's decided to unleash the beast within him! A hat-trick of sixes for the Aussie! CSK 126/1

FOUR ! This could very well turn out to be the over that could define the match! Watson steers the ball between backward point and short third man to bring to an end a nightmarish over for Sandeep. CSK 131/1

Watson is in the mood now. He has played really well, was patient to start off, took his chances, and is now opening up to demoralise the SRH bowlers. The entire Wankhede is going Watson....Watson. The crowd is enjoying this. Watson has turned the game around in this over. It's CSK's game to lose now. What an assault from Watson.

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 131/1 ( Shane Watson 86 , Suresh Raina 31) Sandeep's brought back into the attack, and he ends up bowling what could be a match-defining over, as Watson decides to berserk with the bat, smashing three sixes and two fours to go with a wide, as 27 runs are collected off the over. Watson might be facing difficulty in running between the wickets, and he appears to have made up for it with some clean hitting! CSK need 48 to win off 42.

OUT! Brathwaite finally ends the runaway second-wicket stand, getting Raina caught behind with a short ball. The southpaw couldn't quite adjust to the short ball, getting a faint contact off his glove. The appeal for caught-behind was initially turned down, with Williamson going for the review, and celebrating with his teammates in the end. CSK 133/2 Raina c Goswami b Brathwaite 32(24)

Raina and the short ball, still a better love affair than Twilight. But he played his part. Watson needs to stay till the end now and take them through. Just need sensible cricket.

FOUR ! There's no stopping Watson though, as he guides the ball towards the third man fence, beating the fielder stationed inside the circle! CSK 138/2

SIX! Another swing of the bat by Watson, and he smashes this over the midwicket fence for his eighth six! Moves to 97 with that shot! CSK 145/2

Ambati Rayudu won Man of the Match award in both the league games against SRH this season.

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 145/2 ( Shane Watson 97 , Ambati Rayudu 1) Brathwaite into his second over, and he succeeds in breaking the second-wicket stand as Raina is caught behind off a short ball to depart for 32. Watson, though, continues to smash the ball all over the park, collecting a four and a six off the last two deliveries, which are separated by a wide. 14 off the over. CSK need 34 off 36 balls.

Rashid Khan brought back into the attack for his third over.

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 146/2 ( Shane Watson 97 , Ambati Rayudu 1) Rashid is brought back into the attack in the 15th over, and bowls an excellent over, giving away just one off it in stark contrast to the ones before this one. Appeal for lbw off the penultimate delivery, with SRH losing their review while going upstairs. Leg-bye collected off the last ball, preventing the over from going as a maiden. The umpire signals for the second timeout. CSK need 33 to win off 30 balls.

Watson nearing his ton, the SRH players have e for together in strategic timeout, they need wickets and CSK need to be sensible. Rayudu and Watson has a long chat in that timeout.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back into the attack. This should be an interesting passage of play.

SIX ! Rayudu shuffles down the pitch, and carves the ball over the wide long off fence, collecting his first six in the process! Looks like a cakewalk for CSK now! CSK 152/2

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 154/2 ( Shane Watson 98 , Ambati Rayudu 8) Bhuvi returns to the attack. Rayudu decides to join the party, shuffling down the track and smacking the ball over wide long off for a six. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries. CSK needed 25 off 24 balls.

CENTURY FOR SHANE WATSON! Who would've though, especially after that horrid start! Takes 51 balls to bring up his second ton of IPL 2018, and his third overall! Collects a single off Rashid to get to the milestone. Raises his arms to celebrate the century in style! CSK 156/2

FOUR ! Watson shuffles to his right, and paddles the ball towards the fine-leg fence for a boundary! CSK 162/2

Sensational innings from Watson. He struggled to get going at the start but kept his cool. Applied himself at the crease. Took singles and twos, paced the innings well and when the opportunity arrived, he just went berserk. The crowd was fully behind him and has enjoyed this innings to the core. It's a lesson in how to construct a T20 innings. This one will go down as one of the best in the history of IPL.

FOUR ! Slog-swept by Watson towards the backward square-leg fence, where the ball passes under the diving fielder! CSK 166/2

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 166/2 ( Shane Watson 108 , Ambati Rayudu 10) Rashid bowls out his final over, with Watson collecting a single to bring up his second century of IPL 2018. The Australian celebrates by raising his arms, and follows it up with back-to-back boundaries to guide CSK to the brink of their third IPL trophy. CSK need 13 to win off 18 balls.

Siddharth Kaul, who has had a horror run with the ball so far in the IPL 2018 final, returns to the attack.

FOUR ! Smashed down the ground like a rocket! Brute power from Watson! CSK 173/2

Hyderabad fans are leaving. A sea of yellow in the stadium. They all are standing in anticipation of their third title and chanting 'Dhoni, Dhoni'. They want to see him play. Don't think that would be possible. Williamson has played all the possible cards and no one could give him a wicket. It's been that sort a chase from CSK...

Two centuries in an IPL season: Virat Kohli (4) in 2016 Chris Gayle in 2011 Hashim Amla in 2017 Shane Watson in 2018*

FOUR! Another one smashed down the ground, as Watson collects back-to-back boundaries! CSK 177/2, need just two to win!

There are chants of "Khatam karo, khatam karo, isi over me khatam karo."

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 177/2 ( Shane Watson 117 , Ambati Rayudu 12) Kaul returns to the attack for his third over, with Watson smacking the ball down the ground off successive balls to bring CSK to within two runs of lifting the IPL trophy for a third time, with another two overs to go.

FOUR! Rayudu hits the winning shot! CHENNAI SUPER KINGS WIN IPL 2018 ! MS Dhoni lifts the trophy for a third time, as the Super Kings draw level with Mumbai Indians for the most successful side in IPL history! CSK 181/2

After 18.3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 181/2 ( Shane Watson 117 , Ambati Rayudu 16) Brathwaite returns to the attack, and bowls what turns out to be the final over of the tournament. Rayudu blocks out a couple of deliveries, before crunching the ball through the off side to hit the winning boundary guiding Chennai home with eight wickets and nine balls to spare! The CSK contingent rush out to the ground to celebrate, all except MS Dhoni, who continues to lurk in the background with a neutral expression on his face. What a comeback this has been from Chennai Super Kings! Returning after a two-year suspension, with their fans travelling to all parts of the country following Chepauk's loss of their home games, this has been an absolute fairytale from MS Dhoni's men!

Rayudu finishes it off in style. The crowd has gone berserk, and the CSK dug out too, Chants of Dhoni...Dhoni echo. What a return for CSK. In some style.

CSK become the first team to beat a particular opposition four times in an IPL season. They defeated SRH four times in IPL 2018.

The legend of @msdhoni grows a few more notches further. What a great IPL season he's had, as batsman and captain!

A disappointing end to what was an excellent campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad. They lost momentum in the latter stages of the tournament and that cosy them this title. Nevertheless, they can held their heads high. They made this far without their talisman David Warner which kind of shows how this team doesn't rely on individuals. Williamson ends with the Orange Cap; who would have thought? The title though would have pleased him more. Now the question is: when Warner returns next year, who will captain the side?

That’s only the 2nd hundred in an IPL final. To get it in 51 balls after being scoreless for the first ten balls is sensational

This is MS Dhoni's 150th win as a captain in T20 cricket. No other captain has won more than 100 matches. The next best in the list is 98 by Gautam Gambhir.

“Elementary my dear Watson!” Just hit the ball harder and further than anybody else in the @IPL Final. @ShaneRWatson33 #IPL

OUT! Needless second run collected by Goswami, and he ends up falling well short of the striker's end as Dhoni uproots the stumps. Chennai get the early breakthrough! SRH 13/1

FIFTY-STAND up between Dhawan and Williamson for the second wicket, with the former collecting a single to bring up the milestone! SRH 63/1

BOWLED EM! Jadeja breaks the dangerous-looking partnership! Fires a quicker delivery to the southpaw, with the ball holding its line. Dhawan misses, and gets his leg-stump rattled as a result. SRH 64/2

OUT ! Karn returns to the attack, and gets rid of Williamson right away! The Hyderabad skipper shuffles down the pitch, and Karn decides to alter his line to put it out of the batter's reach, with MSD doing the rest behind the stumps. Wonder how many runs that dismissal will cost for SRH! It is called a wide, by CSK will take that in exchange for Williamson's wicket anyday. SRH 101/3

OUT! Finally a wicket for Bravo after leaking runs all the way in his 2.5 overs so far! Shakib hits this one hard, but straight into the hands of Raina at extra-cover! The fielder wrings his hand in pain after the catch, for that seemed to have come off the middle of Shakib's bat. Meanwhile, the umpire signals for the second timeout of the innings. SRH 133/4

OUT! Hooda doesn't last long, as he flicks straight into the hands of the fielder at deep backward square-leg! Was a slower ball from Ngidi, one that the batter failed to read. SRH 144/5

OUT! Brathwaite's caught at cow-corner off the last delivery of the innings while looking to finish things in style, as SRH finish on a score of 178/6 from 20 overs!

OUT ! Du Plessis lobs the ball high up in the air off a slower ball from Sandeep, and ends up offering an easy return catch! No heroics from the South African today! CSK 16/1

FIFTY partnership up between Watson and Raina, with the former going for a lofted drive that nearly results in a catch for Rashid at deep extra-cover. Watson gets enough time to come back for a second. CSK 66/1

SIX! Watson rocks back to the slightly short-of-length ball from Shakib, and heaves it over the square-leg fence to bring up his half-century in style, taking 33 deliveries to do so. CSK 86/1

Preview: The 51-day long T20 carnival has finally reached its climax as two-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face-off in the summit clash of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium here on Sunday.

While Chennai, the two-time IPL champions, already made to the final beating Hyderabad by two wickets in the Qualifier 1 of the cash-rich league here on Tuesday, Hyderabad had to go through the second qualifier.

The Kane Williamson-led side overcame Kolkata Knight Riders' challenge by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens on Friday to seal a place in the coveted final.

Both the sides have met each other thrice in the ongoing edition of the league and the Super Kings hold a 3-0 record over their southern neighbours.

In the much awaited final on Sunday, which could also be seen as a southern derby, it will be clash between Hyderabad's bowling and Chennai's batting.

With the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul, the orange army boasts of a superb bowling attack whereas the yellow brigade is full of star-studded batting line-up comprising Shane Watson, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and others.

For Chennai, each of the batsman had rose to the occassion whenever their side needed.

The yellow brigade have been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison.

In their final league game at their adopted home ground in Pune on last Sunday, CSK rode on Suresh Raina's gutsy half century to romp home by five wickets.

Later, in the Qualifier 1, a match where most of the Chennai batsmen faultered against Hyderabad, opener Faf du PLessies smashed a match-winning half-century to help Chennai reach their seventh IPL final on Tuesday.

Rayudu, the other opener in Chennai's side, has been the standout performer with 586 runs. Australian Watson has also been in top form, accumulating 438 runs from 13 matches, while Raina, skipper Dhoni and all-rounder Deepak Chahar have been the backbone of CSK's middle order.

In the bowling front, the former two-time champions will bank on young South African lungi Ngidi, who has 6 wickets from 10 games with a decent economy rate of 5.90.

With Shardul Thakur, Chahar and Dwayne Bravo doing their bit on the pace bowling front, CSK will hope for veteran Harbhajan Singh leading the spin attack with left-armer Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs.

Coming to Hyderabad, the orange army's success mostly bank on their bowling which has a lot of variety and some of the best names in the business.

Afghan spinner Rashid has been brilliant throughout the season bagging 21 wickets from 16 games.

The leggie came up with a sensational figure of 3/19 against Kolkata last night apart from a quick-fire cameo of 34 from just 10 balls.

Rashid had also troubled Chennai in the first qualifier with figures of 2/11.

On the batting front, top scorer of the tournament Williamson has led from the front. The New Zealand skipper, rated as one of the best batters of the current generation, has so far amassed 688 runs in 16 games at an average of 52.92.

Williamson has also led admirably on the field.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has also been good, amassing 471 runs from 15 games and Hyderabad's opening will mostly rely on him.

The middle-order however, needs to find their touch for one final time in the league as Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan have failed to live up to the expectations.

It will also be interesting to see whether Yusuf gets a chance in the playing XI in the mega final as the Baroda right hander has failed miserably in the present season, with just 215 runs from 15 games.

Overall, it could be another edge-of-the-seat match on a Super Sunday for fans when the two best teams of this year's league square-off for one final time.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(c/wk), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

With inputs from IANS