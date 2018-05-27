Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 final, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chennai are gearing up for what will be their seventh final appearance in nine attempts, with MS Dhoni's men going into the contest as favourites. Sunrisers, on the other hand, make their second appearance in the summit clash in three years, with Kane Williamson leading his side by example after filling in the void left behind by David Warner.

It's match day at the Wankhede and as always, the streets and local trains are buzzing. The flag and jersey sellers have lined up outside the Churchgate station. Face painters asking everyone, "bhaiya CSK?" (Want to paint CSK brother?). Dhoni jerseys are ubiquitous as they try to find their respective entry gates. Water sellers warning people that they won't get cold water inside so buy one.

The gates are opened early. The women are allowed hand bags inside, there is a bag checking security match be just outside the gate, something new they have installed this time. The loud music is being heard from inside of stadium. It's pretty calm as people try to get into the stands.

Chennai Super Kings are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in what is expected to be a high-octane final. In his preview of the summit clash, Jigar Mehta writes about MS Dhoni's big-game experience versus Rashid Khan's guile being the main battle of the final.

Jigar Mehta and Devdutt Kshirsagar preview the IPL 2018 final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad with noted cricket expert Ayaz Memon outside the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. ​Watch the full discussion here .

Nothing better than the anticipation of a final, @SunRisers ready to deliver in Mumbai! 👊 #OrangeArmy #IPL2018Final

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody is all pumped! Will they able to get one over Chennai Super Kings?

@ChennaiIPL dangerous team in a final, because of their sheer ability to bat the opposition out of the game , has happened before.. #IPL2018Final #IPL2018 #CSKvsSRH

Former IPL winner (with CSK of course) Subramanium Badrinath is understandably backing the men in yellow.

There is a trophy replica outside the entry gate of Garware stand and people are busy taking selfies, just a bit of enjoyment before real action. There is a 'Love you Raina' poster spotted too. So much love for CSK today. But bet you this is going to be an emotional roller coaster tonight for their fans. A group of CSK players are busy playing short touch football. Looks pretty calm from outside, the CSK camp.

A hard-fought tournament has reached its culmination day with two of the best sides Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are deservedly in the finals. This is Chennai's 7th final in 9 attempts, they have two trophies in their cabinet. While SRH are eyeing their second title in three years. Both teams have their backstory, with CSK returning to the fold after two-year ban and the Orange Army lost their talisman David Warner days ahead of the start of this edition. Will be a fierce contest, which team will have a fairytale ending?

Ngidi, Jadeja and Karn Sharma are having a bowl in the nets. For SRH, Nabi, Sandeep Sharma and Bhuvneshwar are rolling their arm over. Now the entire SRH team has gathered into a huddle.

Throughout the years, among MS Dhoni's traits that have stood out over the years, his calmness at the crease happens to be the most noticeable. Sarthak Dev pays rich tribute to the legendary Indian captain-wicketkeeper-batsman on whom millions of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans pin their hopes for a third title victory. Read the full article here .

From conjuring victories out of improbable situations to easing past opponents with consummate ease, Chennai Super Kings have brushed away the two-year absence to make their way into yet another IPL finals, their seventh appearance in the title clash. Avinash Ramachandran takes a look at Chennai Super Kings' road to the IPL 2018 final. Read it here .

Sunrisers Hyderabad have made their way into their second appearance in an IPL final in three years, relying on the heroics of their well-balanced bowling attack as well as valuable runs from skipper Kane Williamson as well as Shikhar Dhawan. Rajesh Tiwary takes a look at SRH's road to the final in his latest article here .

Sunrisers Hyderabad aren't clicking the panic button after one game. Khaleel Ahmed is marking his run-up and will get another game. The youngster didn't have the best of debuts, but his pace and angle add a different dimension to what is already an exceptional bowling line-up.

TOSS: Chennai Super Kings win the toss, and skipper MS Dhoni opts to bowl first

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: Well the journey has been good. It's not something that you can always predict. There were challenges lying ahead of us. Karn Sharma comes in place of Harbhajan Singh.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain: We would've bowled first as well. It's a fresh wicket. We're really looking forward to this occasion. Sandeep Sharma and Shreevats Goswami replace Khaleel Ahmed and Wriddhiman Saha.

One change for CSK, Karn Sharma comes in for Harbhajan. Karn was bowling rigorously in the nets and a leg spinner in the side is always a lethal weapon in T20s.

Teams facing each other four times in an IPL season: CSK v RCB, 2011 MI v CSK, 2013 KKR v KXIP, 2014 MI v CSK, 2015 RPS v MI, 2017 CSK v SRH, 2018

Seven of 10 IPL finals have been won by teams batting first. CSK have won two IPl finals and both while batting first - in 2010 and 2011 while SRH won it in 2016 and that also while batting first.

TOSS: Chennai Super Kings win the toss, and skipper MS Dhoni opts to bowl first

IPL 2018 Final LIVE Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), at Wankhede, latest update and cricket scores: A hard-fought tournament has reached its culmination day with two of the best sides Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are deservedly in the finals

Preview: The 51-day long T20 carnival has finally reached its climax as two-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face-off in the summit clash of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium here on Sunday.

While Chennai, the two-time IPL champions, already made to the final beating Hyderabad by two wickets in the Qualifier 1 of the cash-rich league here on Tuesday, Hyderabad had to go through the second qualifier.

The Kane Williamson-led side overcame Kolkata Knight Riders' challenge by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens on Friday to seal a place in the coveted final.

Both the sides have met each other thrice in the ongoing edition of the league and the Super Kings hold a 3-0 record over their southern neighbours.

In the much awaited final on Sunday, which could also be seen as a southern derby, it will be clash between Hyderabad's bowling and Chennai's batting.

With the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul, the orange army boasts of a superb bowling attack whereas the yellow brigade is full of star-studded batting line-up comprising Shane Watson, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and others.

For Chennai, each of the batsman had rose to the occassion whenever their side needed.

The yellow brigade have been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison.

In their final league game at their adopted home ground in Pune on last Sunday, CSK rode on Suresh Raina's gutsy half century to romp home by five wickets.

Later, in the Qualifier 1, a match where most of the Chennai batsmen faultered against Hyderabad, opener Faf du PLessies smashed a match-winning half-century to help Chennai reach their seventh IPL final on Tuesday.

Rayudu, the other opener in Chennai's side, has been the standout performer with 586 runs. Australian Watson has also been in top form, accumulating 438 runs from 13 matches, while Raina, skipper Dhoni and all-rounder Deepak Chahar have been the backbone of CSK's middle order.

In the bowling front, the former two-time champions will bank on young South African lungi Ngidi, who has 6 wickets from 10 games with a decent economy rate of 5.90.

With Shardul Thakur, Chahar and Dwayne Bravo doing their bit on the pace bowling front, CSK will hope for veteran Harbhajan Singh leading the spin attack with left-armer Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs.

Coming to Hyderabad, the orange army's success mostly bank on their bowling which has a lot of variety and some of the best names in the business.

Afghan spinner Rashid has been brilliant throughout the season bagging 21 wickets from 16 games.

The leggie came up with a sensational figure of 3/19 against Kolkata last night apart from a quick-fire cameo of 34 from just 10 balls.

Rashid had also troubled Chennai in the first qualifier with figures of 2/11.

On the batting front, top scorer of the tournament Williamson has led from the front. The New Zealand skipper, rated as one of the best batters of the current generation, has so far amassed 688 runs in 16 games at an average of 52.92.

Williamson has also led admirably on the field.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has also been good, amassing 471 runs from 15 games and Hyderabad's opening will mostly rely on him.

The middle-order however, needs to find their touch for one final time in the league as Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan have failed to live up to the expectations.

It will also be interesting to see whether Yusuf gets a chance in the playing XI in the mega final as the Baroda right hander has failed miserably in the present season, with just 215 runs from 15 games.

Overall, it could be another edge-of-the-seat match on a Super Sunday for fans when the two best teams of this year's league square-off for one final time.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(c/wk), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

With inputs from IANS