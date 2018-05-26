The 51-day long T20 carnival has finally reached its climax as two-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face-off in the summit clash of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday.

While Chennai, the two-time IPL champions, already made to the final beating Hyderabad by two wickets in the Qualifier 1 of the cash-rich league here on Tuesday, Hyderabad had to go through the second qualifier.

The Kane Williamson-led side overcame Kolkata Knight Riders' challenge by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens on Friday to seal a place in the coveted final.

Both the sides have met each other thrice in the ongoing edition of the league and the Super Kings hold a 3-0 record over their southern neighbours.

In the much awaited final on Sunday, which could also be seen as a southern derby, it will be clash between Hyderabad's bowling and Chennai's batting.

When and where will the Final, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 match be played?

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad on 27 May, Sunday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch the IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH clash LIVE?

The match will be broadcast LIVE on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will LIVE coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 7 pm, while the coin toss will take place at 6.30 pm.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS