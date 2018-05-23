First Cricket
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
IPL | Match 56 May 20, 2018
CHE Vs PUN
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
IPL 2018: Faf du Plessis' match-winning knock shows why experience counts, says CSK captain MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni said that Faf du Plessis' innings was proof that experience counts during crucial moments.

PTI, May 23, 2018

Mumbai: Experience is worth its weight in gold and that's where Faf du Plessis made the difference with a match-winning knock to guide CSK to their seventh IPL final, on Tuesday.

Du Plessis' 67 off 42 balls enabled CSK to chase down a tricky target of 140 in 19.1 overs after being down at 92 for 7.

Faf du Plessis of the Chennai Superkings and Shardul Thakur of the Chennai Superkings celebrates after winning the qualifier 1 match of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 22nd May 2018. Photo by: Vipin Pawar /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur celebrate after winning against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

"Faf's innings is where experience counts. It's not easy when you don't play a lot of games but I always say you need to train your mind as well. That's where the experience comes in. You visualise what your role is, how you can contribute and Faf has been brilliant," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dhoni said that one good thing was that they would have had a second chance even if they would have lost.

"I am always happy when we win. Being in the top two gives us that liberty to have one more game," Dhoni says.

"If we would have lost, you still give yourself a second chance. They bowled very well, and there was a bit in it for the fast bowlers. Bhuvi bowled well, backed up well by Rashid. We kept losing wickets, and so we had to push ourselves. Losing three-four wickets in the middle always puts you on pressure. Plus, they have a mystery bowler (Rashid)."

