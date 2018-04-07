First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENGW in IND | 1st ODI Apr 06, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 1 wicket
T20IW’s Tri-Series | Final Mar 31, 2018
ENGW Vs AUSW
Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
IPL Apr 07, 2018
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KXIP vs DD
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: England pacer Liam Plunkett to replace injured Kagiso Rabada at Delhi Daredevils

Yorkshire bowler Plunkett was picked from a pool of available replacements. He has played in 13 Tests, 65 one-day internationals and 15 T20 internationals for England.

AFP, April 07, 2018

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Daredevils on Saturday signed England fast bowler Liam Plunkett to take the place of injured South African paceman Kagiso Rabada.

File photo of Liam Plunkett. Reuters

File photo of Liam Plunkett. Reuters

This will be the "first stint" in the IPL for the 33-year-old Plunkett, the Daredevils said, while announcing the signing.

Rabada had signed a Rs 4.2 crore deal with the Daredevils, who open their IPL campaign on Sunday against the Kings XI Punjab. But he has been ruled out of cricket for up to three months with a back stress fracture.

Yorkshire bowler Plunkett was picked from a pool of available replacements. He has played in 13 Tests, 65 one-day internationals and 15 T20 internationals for England.

The eight-team, seven-week IPL starts on Saturday when defending champions the Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Published Date: April 07, 2018 | Updated Date: April 07, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Delhi Daredevils #Indian Premier League #Indian Premier League 2018 #IPL #IPL 2018 #Kagiso Rabada #Liam Plunkett #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all