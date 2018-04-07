IPL 2018: England pacer Liam Plunkett to replace injured Kagiso Rabada at Delhi Daredevils
New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Daredevils on Saturday signed England fast bowler Liam Plunkett to take the place of injured South African paceman Kagiso Rabada.
File photo of Liam Plunkett. Reuters
This will be the "first stint" in the IPL for the 33-year-old Plunkett, the Daredevils said, while announcing the signing.
Rabada had signed a Rs 4.2 crore deal with the Daredevils, who open their IPL campaign on Sunday against the Kings XI Punjab. But he has been ruled out of cricket for up to three months with a back stress fracture.
Yorkshire bowler Plunkett was picked from a pool of available replacements. He has played in 13 Tests, 65 one-day internationals and 15 T20 internationals for England.
The eight-team, seven-week IPL starts on Saturday when defending champions the Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
