IPL 2018: Eliminator and Qualifier 2 shifted to Kolkata's Eden Gardens from Pune
The historic Eden Gardens will host two playoff matches that were originally scheduled in Pune, the Indian Premier League Governing Council confirmed.
Kolkata: The historic Eden Gardens will host two playoff matches that were originally scheduled in Pune, the Indian Premier League Governing Council confirmed on Friday.
"The GC has confirmed that Kolkata will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on 23 and 25 May respectively," IPL GC chairman Rajeev Shukla told PTI.
As per the original schedule, Pune was scheduled to host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 but the venue became Chennai Super Kings' adopted home for six matches owing to security concerns for the Cauvery protests in Tamil Nadu.
Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host Eliminator and Qualifier 2 of IPL 2018. AFP
The 67,000 capacity Eden Gardens emerged as the frontrunner and was adequately compensated by the IPL GC.
"We are happy to host the play-off matches and are looking forward to it," Cricket Association of Bengal joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.
Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will play host to the Qualifier 1 and the Final on 22 and 27 May respectively.
Updated Date:
May 04, 2018
