Resurgent Rajasthan Royals will look to defy odds and upset 'home favourites' Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

KKR are the only team among the four knockout entrants to have got their matches in their own backyard. If they win the Eliminator, their Qualifier 2 will also be at the same venue on 25 May.

Besides having the home advantage, KKR will also start as favourites against depleted Royals who made the playoffs by the skin of their teeth.

Sans the services of in-form England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes, Rajasthan got past Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win last league engagement to make it to the knockouts.

Chennai Super Kings' five-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab sealed Royals' place in the playoffs while Mumbai Indians also lost to Delhi Daredevils. Both Punjab and Mumbai were in the fray for the fourth playoff spot which went to Royals.

For KKR, a five-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured they finished third in the table.

When and where will the Eliminator 1, KKR vs RR, IPL 2018 match be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Rajasthan Royals on 23 May, Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Eliminator 1, KKR vs RR clash LIVE?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 7 pm, while the coin toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS