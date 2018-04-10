It ended with a short ball that was ruthlessly dispatched to the deep mid-wicket boundary by Shikar Dhawan to hand the Rajasthan Royals a nine-wicket thrashing in their return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a two-year absence.

If the Chennai Super Kings had a fairy tale comeback into the competition, the Royals had a nightmare. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. The Royals were guilty of all the cricketing sins – mindless run outs, dropped catches, no balls and were guilty of losing back-to-back wickets.

Out of all the teams so far, the Royals are the only one to have been exposed thoroughly. The lack of a front line spinner, a skipper appointed only two weeks before the tournament and the lack of a genuine quick bowler hit the Royals hard in their opening match.

It was rather bizarre to see Rahul Tripathi, one of the players who propelled Rising Pune Supergiant to the IPL final last year, being demoted to the middle order. Even with D'Arcy Short accommodated to partner captain Ajinkya Rahane at the top, it was strange to see Tripathi, who had scored 391 runs for Pune last year with a strike rate close to 140 during the powerplay, being shifted to the middle order.

Perhaps Shane Warne, the mentor of the Royals had not seen enough of Tripathi's swashbuckling knocks from last season or it could well be the fact that the Royals, under a new coaching staff and captain, are still coming to grips with the core competency of each player in the squad.

One of the keys to having a successful T20 franchise is to understand the potential and the value of each player. Sometimes it is difficult to achieve that in a short period of time and while a few of the Royals players played as teammates in the last two seasons, the new coach or mentor (Warne) simply has not had sufficient time to gel with this unit of players.

Last year, the likes of Rahane, Ben Stokes and Tripathi might have played for the same team, but it was under a different coach and it was evident from the Royals' opening match that all the players were not on the same page.

Short looked at ease against Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s swing, before running himself out, attempting a suicidal single.

Perhaps it was just the early IPL nerves. Sanju Samson’s promotion was a good call. The dynamic right-hander struck the ball viciously and looked at ease against the raw pace of Billy Stanlake. He should be batting in the top four and allowed to back his instincts.

Until the seventh over, Rahane had played his role to perfection, he had put on 46 runs with Samson and set his eyes on batting deep into the innings. But he played a disappointing shot, a rather casual flick in the air, to a ball that should have been placed along the carpet. At 52/2, the Royals had to rebuild and Samson decided to play the Rahane role, but Stokes went far too early and his inability to get Rashid Khan away in the eight over led to an audacious drive to long-on.

T20 coaches speak about not losing back-to-back wickets. The consolidation need not be long, but Stokes was guilty of giving it away far too quickly. The back-to-back wickets also meant Tripathi was in a situation he was rather unfamiliar with. He is essentially an opener or No 3 batsman, and hitting over the top in the powerplay is his strength. But he was deprived of that opportunity.

Samson felt the pressure and went for a big hit. It was his chance to bat through the innings, but he failed to do so. Wickets fell in clumps and it was evident the short bowling tactic of the Sunrisers placers had caught the Royals napping. One error led to another, a sign the team is still bonding as a unit and the batsmen are still trying to establish their roles.

A target of 126 was never going to be enough, especially when your skipper drops the opposition's premier batsmen in the first over of the innings itself. It was clear Rahane’s mind was cluttered. He was supposed to be the vice-captain until 10 days ago, and suddenly he is now the instructor, he makes all the decisions and for a man still finding his feet in the T20 game, it is a tough ask.

To make matters worse, having watched the Sunrisers bowlers use the short ball to great effect, the Royals bowlers also went down the path of hurling bouncers. Unfortunately, while the Sunrisers had used the short ball as a surprise element, the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni and Stokes became far too predictable with their lengths.

To be fair to them, it was always going to be a difficult task defending 125 on a decent batting pitch. To further compound their woes, not having a front line spinner also made it tough for Rahane. Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham might be in the playing XI as spinners, but in honestly, neither of them are front line spinners who can trick the batsmen and take wickets in a rush.

Out of all the teams in the league, the Royals look to be the weakest bowling unit. They will need their batsmen to fire regularly, if they are to finish in the top four. In the opening game, their batsmen misfired, the choice of batting order left a lot to be desired and the holes in their bowling were shown up. The good news is that it was only their first outing and there is still a lot of time for them to improve.