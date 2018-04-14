First Cricket
IPL | Match 8 Apr 13, 2018
BLR Vs PUN
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 7 Apr 12, 2018
HYD Vs MUM
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
IPL 2018: Delhi's Ferozshah Kotla may lose out on matches as no interim order from High Court to use old club house

"What if the building collapses tomorrow? What if SDMC says no? I am not saying yes or no. You take the risk if you want to," the court said.

PTI, April 14, 2018

The fate of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the national capital is in a limbo as the Delhi High Court on Friday declined to pass any interim order allowing use of Ferozshah Kotla stadium's old club house for broadcasting matches without which no fixtures can be held.

File image of Ferozshah Kotla. AFP

File image of Ferozshah Kotla. AFP

The court-appointed administrator of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) moved the High Court seeking permission to use the old club house, also known as RP Mehra block, to set up the equipment of the broadcasters by 14 April, saying that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said no match can be held there without that.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, however, said no such interim order would be issued till the block is finally certified as structurally stable by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the administrator can take the risk of moving equipment there if it wants to.

"What if the building collapses tomorrow? What if SDMC says no? I am not saying yes or no. You take the risk if you want to," the court said.

It also issued notice to SDMC and sought its stand by April 18 on the plea moved by the administrator, former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen, who has claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said if no broadcasting equipment goes in to the block by April 14, then no IPL matches can be held at the stadium.

Appearing for the administrator, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan told the court that an interim structural certificate has approved the block usage for up to five tonne capacity, while he was seeking permission to move in 210 persons and equipment weighing around two tonnes for the IPL matches which are expected to be held from 23 April onwards.

The application, filed by advocate Pradeep Chhindra, said tickets for the block, having a capacity of 5,000 seats, would not be issued to the general public and only broadcasting equipment and commentators would be there.

The application was moved in the main petition filed in 2016 by one N C Bakshi claiming that the old club house was unauthorised as it was built without any sanctioned plan and was a threat to public safety and human life and was liable to be demolished.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
3
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
4
Punjab
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Bangalore
 2 1 1 0 2
6
Rajasthan
 2 1 1 0 2
7
Mumbai
 2 0 2 0 0
8
Delhi
 2 0 2 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

