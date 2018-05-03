Delhi Daredevils (DD) appear to be taking a leaf out of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) book, and are starting to take the matches into the very last over.

While they were in the game till the fourth delivery of the final over against the Chennai outfit before succumbing, they managed to walk away with a thrilling four-run win in the subsequent clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Wednesday, earning them two much-needed points and keeping their campaign alive by a thread.

The Daredevils had very much hit the emergency button after the narrow loss to CSK last week, when late assaults from Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar failed to get the struggling side home despite a terrific revival. Delhi would've prayed for luck to be on their side when they travelled back to their base, with another defeat virtually bringing the curtains down on their run in IPL 2018.

Newly-installed captain Shreyas Iyer, who took over the role after Gautam Gambhir's resignation, had remained optimistic throughout despite the string of losses, and his positivity might have rubbed off on his teammates in Wednesday's clash. Especially on fellow youngsters Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw, both of whom laid the foundation for Delhi to post a massive score of 196/6 off just 17.1 overs.

Shaw took the centrestage after the early dismissal of opening partner Colin Munro, and made the most of a reprieve on 18 when Dhawal Kulkarni put down a return catch. The young Mumbai batsman, who has been hitting the ball like a dream in every game that he has been a part of the XI of so far, wasted no time in launching a counter-assault against the Rajasthan attack, falling short of what would've been his second half-century in three games by just three runs.

By the time he departed, Delhi were right back in the game, and it was only a matter of continuing the flow thereafter. Skipper Iyer and keeper-batsman Pant did exactly that, as they joined forces to produce a 92-run stand, with the pair threatening to breach the 220-mark in a rain-curtailed 18-over innings at one point.

While Iyer was the steadier between the two, Pant appeared to have carried off from where he left off at Pune, unleashing a volley of outrageous strokes that included hooking a short ball, that came right upto his nose, for a six. With Iyer and Shaw dominating headlines over the last few games with their form, the Delhi camp would be delighted to witness hard-hitting Pant in full flow.

It was a sight for Delhi fans to watch three youngsters, none of whom have quite made a mark in international cricket as yet, take the initiative for their team, and make full use of the batting-friendly conditions. In an earlier analysis, this author had pointed out that for Delhi to prosper on the road ahead, the team needed to click as a unit, and not simply rely on a brilliant individual performance or two to get through.

That the young trio clicked together to setup a winning total for their team is what will perhaps be the biggest takeaway from this victory. The bowling performance cannot be entirely ignored in this regard either, as Jos Buttler's fiery half-century nearly gave Rajasthan Royals their fourth victory, and had it not been for some fine performances from both Amit Mishra and Trent Boult, the latter making good use of the slower ball in the final over, the headline of this article would've been very different.

Delhi can afford to catch their breath for now, but there is still a long battle ahead for them to be won. They still have five 'semi-finals' to conquer, to borrow Iyer's words, and the Daredevils have to get back to the drawing board soon enough to prepare for the tough contest that awaits them in Hyderabad. Their latest victory, though, is a sign. That the Daredevils aren't going to be written out of the competition anytime soon.