First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 19 Apr 21, 2018
BLR Vs DEL
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 18 Apr 21, 2018
KOL Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets (D/L method)
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant can smack sixes like Yuvraj Singh, says RCB batsman Mandeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Mandeep Singh finds young Rishabh Pant's ability to hit sixes at will, strikingly similar to veteran Yuvraj Singh's best days

PTI, April 22, 2018

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Mandeep Singh finds young Rishabh Pant's ability to hit sixes at will, strikingly similar to veteran Yuvraj Singh's best days.

Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics

Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics

Pant's 48-ball-85 was played in a losing cause as RCB beat Delhi Daredevils by six wickets with AB de Villiers' 39-ball-90 overshadowing the Rourkee youngster's innings.

"Rishabh is amazing. When we were growing up, we used to talk about Yuvraj Singh. Yuvi paa (big brother) used to hit those big sixes more than anyone else. I think, in this generation, Rishabh is one name, who can smack sixes like him (Yuvraj) at will. He has immense ability," Mandeep replied to a PTI query on Sunday.

Asked about his teammate De Villiers, Mandeep replied: "What can I say about AB? AB is AB. He does something or the other. I am lucky and blessed to be playing with him and witnessed one of his best innings. That's all I can say."

Mandeep reiterated that RCB is not just dependant on skipper Virat Kohli or De Villiers.

"When you have two world's best batsmen in your side, it is but natural that others are taken lightly. We are not heavily dependent on them, but since they are world's best batsmen a lot of focus is on them, which is natural," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018

Tags : #AB De Villiers #Delhi Daredevils #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 DD #IPL 2018 RCB #Mandeep Singh #RCB #Rishabh Pant #Royal Challengers Bangalore #TheySaidIt #Virat Kohli #Yuvraj Singh

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Punjab
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Chennai
 4 3 1 0 6
3
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
4
Hyderabad
 4 3 1 0 6
5
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
6
Rajasthan
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Delhi
 5 1 4 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all