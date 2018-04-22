Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Mandeep Singh finds young Rishabh Pant's ability to hit sixes at will, strikingly similar to veteran Yuvraj Singh's best days.

Pant's 48-ball-85 was played in a losing cause as RCB beat Delhi Daredevils by six wickets with AB de Villiers' 39-ball-90 overshadowing the Rourkee youngster's innings.

"Rishabh is amazing. When we were growing up, we used to talk about Yuvraj Singh. Yuvi paa (big brother) used to hit those big sixes more than anyone else. I think, in this generation, Rishabh is one name, who can smack sixes like him (Yuvraj) at will. He has immense ability," Mandeep replied to a PTI query on Sunday.

Asked about his teammate De Villiers, Mandeep replied: "What can I say about AB? AB is AB. He does something or the other. I am lucky and blessed to be playing with him and witnessed one of his best innings. That's all I can say."

Mandeep reiterated that RCB is not just dependant on skipper Virat Kohli or De Villiers.

"When you have two world's best batsmen in your side, it is but natural that others are taken lightly. We are not heavily dependent on them, but since they are world's best batsmen a lot of focus is on them, which is natural," he said.