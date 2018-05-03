First Cricket
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils' Prithvi Shaw has a technique 'very similar' to that of Sachin Tendulkar, says Mark Waugh

Shaw, who is just over 18, hit a maiden half-century in his second match of the IPL and the knock made him the joint-youngest cricketer to record a half-century in the cash-rich cricket tournament.

PTI, May 03, 2018

Mumbai: Legendary Australian batsman Mark Waugh thinks that the technique of young India and Delhi Daredevils batsman Prithvi Shaw is similar to that of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Delhi Daredevils' Prithvi Shaw plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2018 match at the Ferozshah Kotla. Sportzpics

Delhi Daredevils' Prithvi Shaw plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2018 match at the Ferozshah Kotla. Sportzpics

"The first thing you notice is his technique, it's very similar to Sachin Tendulkar's," Waugh, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release.

"His grip, his stance, he stays very still at the crease and plays all his shots around the wicket. He plays the ball quite late and is quite punchy in his strokeplay and has an excellent base to play any shot from any bowler. He's just so much like Sachin Tendulkar," added Waugh, who played 128 Tests for Australia and scored 8,029 runs.

Mumbai's Shaw, who is playing for Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 in the four games he has played so far.

Shaw, who is just over 18, hit a maiden half-century in his second match of the IPL and the knock made him the joint-youngest cricketer to record a half-century in the cash-rich cricket tournament.

The Daredevils are currently languishing at the sixth spot having won only three of their nine games.

Updated Date: May 03, 2018

