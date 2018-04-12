First Cricket
IPL | Match 6 Apr 11, 2018
RAJ Vs DEL
Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (D/L method)
IPL | Match 5 Apr 10, 2018
CHE Vs KOL
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir says DLS target was tough, after loss to Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Daredevils suffered a 10-run defeat against the hosts, chasing 70 runs in six overs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-truncated clash last night.

PTI, April 12, 2018

Jaipur: Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir says the revised target during the rain-hit Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals was a difficult one to chase.

IPL 2018 action between Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Twitter/@DelhiDaredevils





Earlier, Rajasthan rode Ajinkya Rahane's 45 to score 153/5 when the skies opened up in the 17th over.

"We were very much in the game. It was a beautiful wicket to bat on, then 150-odd for five in 18 overs, we thought we could contain them to 170 and it was chaseable, especially with dew coming in later on," Gambhir said after the match.

"We were very much happy with the first innings. But then in six overs, 71 was tough. We had to go from ball one. Obviously with these sort of games, things could go either way. Just two overs of powerplay, it's very difficult," the southpaw added.

"If it was a 20-over game, it would've been much easier to chase."

Sanju Samson, who was adjudged Man of the Match for for his quickfire 22-ball 37, expressed pleasure on his team's first win in the tournament.

"Feels really amazing. We wanted a win badly at our home ground and it feels good to get our first win of the season," the 23-year-old said.

"I think it's about the preparation, we had about four camps before the IPL and an excellent support staff who give us lot of freedom," he added.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018

