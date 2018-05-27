First Cricket
IPL 2018: CSK skipper MS Dhoni feels consistency of Indian fast bowlers is big positive of tournament

"I think every season of IPL has produced very good Indian domestic players, who have come up and have done well for their respective teams," Dhoni said before Sunday's final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

PTI, May 27, 2018

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday said that the consistency of the Indian fast bowlers was one of the big positives of the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni of the Chennai Superkings during match thirty five of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Banaglore held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Cricket Stadium, Pune on the 5th May 2018. Photo by: Luke Walker /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

File image of MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings. 
SPORTZPICS

While Dhoni's side has young pacers like Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, who have performed exceptionally well, other young seamers like Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna too made a mark.

"What is slightly different is that this season, we have seen a lot of Indian fast bowlers coming in (and) playing consistently and they have executed very well. So that is a big positive for Indian cricket.

"Their exposure to some of top batters and how well they can execute and how quick they can bowl when it is needed and what line and length they can bowl," added Dhoni.

Updated Date: May 27, 2018

