First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 10 Apr 14, 2018
KOL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 9 Apr 14, 2018
MUM Vs DEL
Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: CSK have to find a way to minimise loss of Suresh Raina against KXIP, says Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chief coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday said the team has to find a way to minimise the loss of key injured player Suresh Raina.

PTI, April 15, 2018

Mohali: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chief coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday said the team has to find a way to minimise the loss of key injured player Suresh Raina.

After opening their campaign with a bang defeating Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener, MS Dhoni-led CSK pulled off yet another thrilling chase the other day beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, losing Raina is a big loss for the team.

Raina is ruled out of next game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Mohali on Sunday after sustaining a calf muscle injury during the match against KKR.

File image of Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics

File image of Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics

"Raina will certainly miss this game, the blessing is that we've got another four days in between and there might be a chance that he is fit again for the next game," he said.

About Raina, Fleming said, "We can't replace him. He is one of the best performers in the IPL and highest run-scorer, so we can't replace him, but we have just got to find a way to minimise his loss."

"We have got good players in our set up. Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay who has played here (in Mohali) last year... So, these are guys with points to prove with international experience and when they get the chance they would do their best to do what Suresh Raina can do."

Fleming also said that another player Lungi Ngidi had flown back to South Africa owing to a family exigency and the side is set to miss the services of the pace bowler on "seam friendly" Mohali tracks.

He said that changes are likely to be introduced in the batting order in Raina's absence, but these may be revisited once he is fit again to play.

He also said that IPL is about making combinations given the challenges one is faced with.

"Sometimes the ideal has to sit on the side and you come up with solution that fits may be the bigger picture."

Fleming was also fielded questions on his team having been forced to shift its home games out of Chennai to Pune over Cauvery water dispute protests.

"There's obviously been a lot going on. I guess the positive is that we have had two wins out of two. There haven't been great performances, but.. fighting wins, which sometimes at the start of the tournament are more valuable. Yet disappointed to be leaving Chennai, we set our auctions to pick a team that was based on conditions in Chennai.

About playing in Pune, he said, "Whether the Pune pitch is the same it was 12 months earlier, we will have to wait and see when we get there. We know some characteristics of that ground, which is again a positive. Does it replace Chepauk, no it doesn't. But we will get our players get used to the conditions (at Pune) as quick as we can.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018

Tags : #Chennai Super Kings #CSK #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 11 #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 CSK #IPL 2018 KXIP #Stephen Fleming #Suresh Raina

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
3
Punjab
 2 1 1 0 2
4
Kolkata
 3 1 2 0 2
5
Bangalore
 2 1 1 0 2
6
Delhi
 3 1 2 0 2
7
Rajasthan
 2 1 1 0 2
8
Mumbai
 3 0 3 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all