First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 41 May 09, 2018
KOL Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
IPL | Match 40 May 08, 2018
RAJ Vs PUN
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: CSK coach Stephen Fleming insists team will not be complacent despite being second on points table

Fleming said there were not many areas of concern for his team but it's a question of getting better each game and finding the right balance.

PTI, May 10, 2018

Jaipur: Chennai Super Kings need just one win from their remaining four matches to book a playoff berth but head coach Stephen Fleming on Thursday said that his side will not be complacent when they take on Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match on Friday.

"The teams (like Rajasthan Royals) which are in a situation where they have to win each game can be dangerous. We would be playing with full intensity. We know we are a couple of games ahead but we don't want to be in a situation where we need to scrape through in last games. We will not be complacent," Fleming said at pre-match press conference.

CSK are currently at second spot with 14 points from 10 matches.

File image of Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics

File image of Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics

Fleming said there were not many areas of concern for his team but it's a question of getting better each game and finding the right balance.

Asked about the pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium which has been slow and low, Fleming said, "In the last couple of matches, this wicket had slow, low and variable pace. We have an-all round talent in our side suited to all type of conditions. We need to have the right combination to counter conditions."

He said local player Deepak Chahar is recovering fast from his injury.

Talking about Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the New Zealander said, "He is a fine player and is doing a nice job of captaining Rajasthan Royals. We would like to get him early because he can be a big influence for their innings.

"If he plays well there can be more freedom for the likes of Jos Butler and Stokes. He can be more attacking than what he looks like. It is always nice to have the captain early," said Fleming.

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Ish Sodhi said it's a do or die situation for his side.

"We have got into a do or die situation in every game but with four matches to go, we have to take it game by game. Tomorrow(Friday) we have a tough match against CSK. In the last game against Kings XI, we had some momentum going, we need to keep same momentum going," said Sodhi.

Talking about the drubbing they received at the hands of CSK in the first leg and the planning to stop the likes of Shane Watson who have played here for long, Sodhi said that conditions were different now.

"The pitch can be different and bowling has been a trouble for us. We need to fire in tandem. The batsmen and the bowlers need to fire together," said the India-born New Zealander.

Asked about the influence of team mentor Shane Warne, he said, "He (Warne) is the best leg-spinner to play the game. In T20, bowlers are trying to stop runs only but Warne is aggressive and he wants best out of me. He wants me to not only stop runs but to also get wickets.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Chennai Super Kings #Cricket #Deepak Chahar #Ish Sodhi #Rajasthan Royals #Sawai Mansingh Stadium #Shane Warne #Shane Watson #Stephen Fleming

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all