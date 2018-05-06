First Cricket
IPL | Match 36 May 05, 2018
HYD Vs DEL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 35 May 05, 2018
CHE Vs BLR
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
IPL 2018: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey says MS Dhoni is fastest in world to effect stumping off spin bowling

Hussey said, "My observations are he's (Dhoni) got to be the fastest in the world against the spinners in taking the bails off. He's unbelievably quick."

PTI, May 06, 2018

Pune: Heaping praise on skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Mike Hussey has termed the former India Test wicket-keeper as the man having the fastest draw as far as stumping off spin bowling is concerned.

"My observations are he's (Dhoni) got to be the fastest in the world against the spinners in taking the bails off. He's unbelievably quick," said the former Australia player after CSK had routed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

MS Dhoni of the Chennai Superkings during match thirty five of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Banaglore held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Cricket Stadium, Pune on the 5th May 2018. Photo by: Luke Walker /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

File image of Chennai Superkings skipper MS Dhoni in action during IPL match against RCB. SPORTZPICS

Dhoni had effected a quick-silver stumping, taking the bails off in a flash, to send back South Africa batsman AB de Villiers and Murugan Ashwin of the RCB, both off Harbhajan Singh, to help CSK stop the strong visitors at 127 for 9 that was overhauled by the hosts by 12 balls to spare.

The former India skipper was at his brutal best, smashing three sixes off leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in the 18th over to finish off the game in style.

Dhoni made 31 not out off 23 balls and in the company of seasoned West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo pulled CSK across the finish line from a tricky 80 for four in the 13th over and has been in superb form with the bat too in this Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Hussey was effusive in his praise for the former India skipper's batting too.

"He's such an important player for the team. He's a fantastic keeper, has been in unbelievably good form with the bat, probably the best I've seen him play for quite a few years," he said.

Hussey also praised veteran off-spinner Harbhajan and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja who bundled out the strong CSK for a low total.

"Harbhajan has been bowling nicely the last few games. And he's been doing a fantastic job for us through those middle overs," he said.

"He (Jadeja) bowled beautifully today(Saturday). The skipper has been showing nice faith in him and that's been important, giving him the confidence. It's nice for him to get the rewards today," Hussey added.

"He's been bowling well but the rewards have just not been coming his way. So, it's nice for him to get the reward (man of the match) today with an excellent performance," the CSK batting coach noted.

Updated Date: May 06, 2018

Tags : #AB De Villiers #Chennai Super Kings #Dwayne Bravo #Harbhajan Singh #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 CSK #Michael Hussey #MS Dhoni #Murugan Ashwin #Ravindra Jadeja

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Kolkata
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 8 5 3 0 10
5
Mumbai
 9 3 6 0 6
6
Bangalore
 9 3 6 0 6
7
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Rajasthan
 8 3 5 0 6
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

