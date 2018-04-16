First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 12 Apr 15, 2018
PUN Vs CHE
Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 runs
IPL | Match 11 Apr 15, 2018
BLR Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Chris Gayle's heroics help Kings XI Punjab end Chennai Super King's unbeaten run despite MS Dhoni's late surge

Kings XI Punjab defeated Chennai Super Kings by four runs here on Sunday to end southern outfit's winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IANS, April 16, 2018

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab defeated Chennai Super Kings by four runs here on Sunday to end southern outfit's winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Put in to bat, Punjab wasted their solid start but managed to post a challenging total of 197/7. In reply, Chennai batters failed.

Chris Gayle's blitzkrieg helped Kings Xi Punjab post a big total against Chennai Super Kings. SportsPicz

Chris Gayle's blitzkrieg helped Kings Xi Punjab post a big total against Chennai Super Kings. SportsPicz

Apart from Ambati Rayudu (49) and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (79 not out), no other batsmen seemed comfortable in-front of Punjab's bowlers and went cheaply to lose the game.

Big names like Shane Watson (11), Murali Vijay (12), Sam Billings (9) and Ravindra Jadeja (19) failed to score handsomely in a big run chase. Towards the end, Dhoni tried to pull off the things single-handedly but failed and his 44-ball unbeaten innings went in vain.

For Punjab, Andrew Tye scalped two wickets.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab failed to make the most of the flying start given by openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul and settled for 197/7.

Rahul (37 runs in 22 balls) and Gayle (63 runs in 33 balls) gave the hosts a rousing start, slamming 96 runs in eight overs. But after their wickets, no other batsman took advantage of it and failed to score runs, thanks to the Chennai bowlers' disciplined bowling.

Rahul fell in the eighth over when the scoreboard was reading 96. After adding a few more runs, Gayle also departed, courtesy pacer Shane Watson, in the 12th over. The West Indian batsman slammed seven boundaries and four sixes.

Mayank Agarwal (30) and Yuvraj Singh (20), then tried to maintain the pace set by the openers but in the process both departed after a good start.

Aaron Finch was out on a golden duck.

Karun Nair (29) and skipper Ravichandran Ashwin (14) tried to stretch their team's total to the 200-run mark but failed and departed one after the other.

For Chennai, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: Kings XI Punjab 197/7 (Chris Gayle 63; Imran Tahir 2/34) against Chennai Super Kings: 193/5 (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 79; Andrew Tye 2/47)

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018

Tags : #Ambati Rayudu #Chennai Super Kings #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 CSK #IPL 2018 KXIP #Kings XI Punjab #Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
3
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Kolkata
 3 1 2 0 2
6
Bangalore
 3 1 2 0 2
7
Delhi
 3 1 2 0 2
8
Mumbai
 3 0 3 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all