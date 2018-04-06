IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings' return promises end of torturous wait, raises hopes for glorious encore

Editor's note: Chennai Super Kings has become synonymous not just with cricket, but also with the language and culture of the city. So, we asked a CSK fan to write this piece on the return of the franchise after two years, in the language that has effectively been used by the franchise to develop a connect with its adopted city.

2013 இன் கோடைக்காலம். அன்றொரு இரவு. நீண்ட இருள்கொண்ட இரவு. ஐபீஎல் வருகைக்குப்பின் கிரிக்கெட்டின் வண்ணம் மாறியது.

ஆனால் அன்றிரவு எல்லா வண்ணமும் கறுப்பாக மாறியது. அந்த சோகம் நிறைந்த நொடியிலிருந்து சுமார் ஐந்து வருடங்களுக்கு சென்னை சூப்பர் கிங்சின் ரசிகர்கள் மன உளைச்சலுக்கு ஆளானார்கள்.

இரவு முழுவதும் குதூகலத்துடன் வெற்றியை கொண்டாடிய நொடிகள் போய் தலைகள் வெட்கத்தில் வீழ்ந்தன. சிலர் உண்மைகளை மறைக்க முயன்றார்கள். தலைவனைக்கூட பேச விடவில்லை. நம் ரசிகர்களை போலவே வீரர்களும் அதிர்ச்சியுற்றனர்.

மனிதரின் பலத்தை சோதிக்க காலம் போல் வேர் ஒன்றில்லை. பருவங்கள் மாறின. இந்நிலையில் வலிமைகொண்டவர்கள் மட்டுமே வீழாமல் காலத்தை வென்று, இழந்ததை திரும்பப்பெற காத்திருக்கிறார்கள் .

தல தோனியின் பல்வேறு சிறப்பான நொடிகளை வான்கடே பார்த்துள்ளது. அதன் வழியில் வரும் சனிக்கிழமையன்று சென்னை சூப்பர் கிங்ஸ் மும்பை இந்தியன்ஸை சந்திக்கும் அந்த கணம் தோனியின் கிரிக்கெட் சகாப்தத்துக்கு மட்டும் இல்லாமல் கோடானகோடி சிஎஸ்கே ரசிகர்களின் வாழ்க்கையிலும் ஒரு முக்கியமான இடத்தை பிடிக்கும்.

***

ஐபீஎல் அணிகளை தடைகூட செய்யக்கூடும் என்பதை ஊழல் மற்றும் சூதாட்டம் வெளிச்சத்திற்கு வந்தப்பின்தான் நான் அறிந்தேன். தடைபட்ட அணியின் ரசிகனாக இருந்தது மிகவும் வருத்தத்துக்குரிய அனுபவம்.

ஒரு புறம் வெற்றியை வெறியோடு எல்லா வருடமும் அடைய நினைக்கும் வீரர்கள், இன்னொரு புறம் கூட இருந்தே குழி பறித்த 'உற்ச்சாகி'.

எட்டு வருடமாக T20 கிரிக்கெட்டின் ஜாம்பவானாக வலம்வந்த சிஎஸ்கேவை தீவிரமாக ரசிப்பதில் அதீத பெருமை கொண்டோம். அந்த பெருமைக்கு அவதூறால் வந்த சேதம் அணியின் அனைத்து தரப்பினரையும் வருத்தப்படுத்தியது.

நான் கடைசியாக பார்த்த ஐபீஎல்யில் சிஎஸ்கே முக்கியமான இடத்தை வகித்தனர். சென்னை இல்லாத இரண்டு வருடமும் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் #NoCSKNoIPL என்ற ஹாஷ்டாக் ரசிகர்களிடையே பரவலாக வலம் வந்தது. தடைபட்டது சிஎஸ்கே மட்டும் அல்ல நானும்தான். எந்தன் அணி இல்லாத ஒரு போட்டியை பார்க்க விருப்பப்படாமல் நானும் ஐபீஎல் போட்டிகளை புறக்கணித்தேன்.

இதை ஈடுக்கட்ட ஐபீஎல் முதல் சீசனிலிருந்து சிஎஸ்கே பங்கேற்ற போட்டிகளின் மறுஒளிபிறப்பும், சிறப்பம்சங்களையும் மட்டுமே பார்த்துக்கொண்டிருந்தேன். பின்பு அதே போட்டிகளைப்பற்றி சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் எழுத தொடங்கினேன். மெல்போர்னில் வசித்துவருவதால் போட்டிகள் ஆஸ்திரேலியா நேரப்படி நள்ளிரவிற்குப்பின்தான் காணமுடியும். ஐபீஎல் போட்டிகளை புறக்கணித்ததால் தூக்கத்தை வீணாக்குவது தேவையில்லாமல் போய்விட்டது.

இந்தக்கட்டத்தில் விசைப்பலகை வீரர்கள் சிலர் சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் எனக்கு கிரிக்கெட்டின்மேலுள்ள பற்றை சந்தேகப்படும்படி விமர்சிக்க தொடங்கினர். கிரிக்கெட்டின் உண்மையான ரசிகனாக இருந்தால் நான் எல்லா போட்டிகளையும் பார்க்கவேண்டுமென்று பரிகாசம் செய்வார்கள். சில நேரங்களில் இதே வாதங்கள் தனிப்பட்ட இகழ்ச்சியாக மாறும் . தீவிர ரசிகனாக இருந்ததால் என்னை எப்பொழுதும் துரோகி, வஞ்சகனென சாடிய மனிதர்களிடையே வாழ்வது வழக்கமாக மாறியது.

சூப்பர் கிங்ஸ் பற்றி என்னிடம் வாதிக்க எவர்வந்தாலும் அவர் நிச்சயம் பந்தய ஊழலைப்பற்றி பேசாமலிருக்கவே மாட்டார்கள். சூதாட்டம் என்று கூறவேண்டிய இடத்தில் பந்தய ஊழலென்று கேலிசெய்வதை தவறென்று வாதித்தே சோர்வடைந்தேன்.

***

சிஎஸ்கேவின் தோற்றத்திலிருந்தே, எம் எஸ் தோனி அணியுடன் நகமும் சதையுமாக இருந்து வருகிறார். தலைக்கு ஒவ்வொரு கோடையும் நாங்கள் தான் எல்லாமே. தமிழில்கூட அவ்வப்பொழுது சரளமாக பேசுவார். வருடாவருடம் அவர் தனது ரசிகர்களுக்கு கொடுத்த மகிழ்ச்சி மட்டும் குறையவே இல்லை.

திறமைமிக்க வீரனாக இருப்பது ஒரு விஷயம். உலகின் தலைசிறந்த வீரனாக இருப்பது இன்னொரு விஷயம். இதுவெல்லாம் காலப்போக்கில் மாறிவிடும். ஆனால் எப்பொழுதும் புத்திசாலியாய் இருப்பது முற்றிலும் வேறுபட்ட ஒன்று.

சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் ரஜினிகாந்தின் படையப்பா திரைப்படத்தில் கூறியதுபோல் - "கூடவே பிறந்தது, என்னிக்கும் போகாது."

அதேபோல் தல தோனிக்கு வயசானாலும் அந்த புத்திகூர்மையை இழக்கவேயில்லை .

***

கடந்த வருடம் தோனிக்குப்பதில் ஆஸ்திரேலிய வீரர் ஸ்டீவன் ஸ்மித்தை அணியின் தலைவராக ஆர்பீஎஸ்ஜீ உரிமையாளர்கள் நியமித்தபோது சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் அனைவரும் அவர்களின் கோபத்தை வெளிப்படுத்தினர். இன்று ஒரு பக்கம் சிஎஸ்கேவின் நிரந்தர தலைவராக தோனி மீண்டும் களமிறங்குகிறார். இன்னொரு பக்கம், ஸ்மித் ஐபீஎல் போட்டிகளிலிருந்து தடை செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளார்.

தோனி புனேவில் முழு உற்சாகத்துடன் விளையாடவில்லையென்று நண்பர்கள் சொன்னதைவைத்து எனக்கு தோன்றியது. தோனிக்கு உள்ள பாணியில் பரபரப்பான ஆட்டத்தை புனே ரசிகர்களுக்கு சில நேரம் காட்டிருந்தாலும் தல மஞ்சள் ஜெர்சீயில் வலம் வருவது மாதிரி எதுவுமே அமையாது. இந்த ஆண்டின் ஐபீஎல் காணும் மிக அற்புதமான கதைகளில் ஒன்றாக தோனியின் கதையும் இருக்கும்.

புனேவில் அமைதியாக இருந்திருந்தாலும் தல தோனி சிஎஸ்கேவிற்கு மீண்டும் வந்தபின் ஆரவாரத்துடன் விளையாடுவாரென்று நாங்கள் தீர்க்கமான நம்பிக்கையுடன் இருக்கிறோம்.

தல தோனியைத்தவிர இந்தாண்டின் ஐபீஎல் போட்டிகளில் சின்ன தல சிங்கக்குட்டி சுரேஷ் ரெய்னாவை பார்க்க ஆவலுடன் காத்திருக்குறேன். இந்திய அணியில் திரும்பியதற்குப்பின் அவர் வேகமாக ஓட்டங்களை குவிக்கும் திறமையை மறுபடியும் வெளிப்படுத்த ஆரம்பித்திருக்கிறார். இந்த தைரியமான விளையாட்டுமுறை சில நேரங்களில் அவரை சொற்ப ஓட்டங்களுக்கே ஆட்டம் இழக்க செய்துள்ளது. இந்திய அணிபொலில்லாமல் இந்த சிஎஸ்கே அணி ரைனாவின் ஆட்டத்தை மிகவும் நம்பி களமிறங்கும்.

மோனு குமார், சைதன்யா பிஷநோய், துருவ் ஷோரி, கனிஷ்க் சேத், ஆசிப், ஷிதீஜ் ஷர்மா ஆகியோரின் T20 திறமைகளைப்பற்றி பேசப்படவுமில்லை எழுதப்படவுமில்லை. உலகின் புகழ்பெற்ற வீரர்கள் சூப்பர் கிங்சிலிருந்தாலும் இந்த இந்திய இளைஞர்களை காண மிகவும் ஆர்வத்துடன் இருக்கிறேன்.

***

ஐபீஎல் ஏலத்தின் முடிவில் சூப்பர் கிங்ஸ் முதியவர்களின் அணியை சேர்த்ததாக நிபுணர்கள் உணர்ந்தனர். தேர்வுசெய்யப்பட்ட வீரர்களின் வயதை மட்டும் வல்லுநர்கள் பார்த்தால் அது உண்மையாக இருக்கும். கொஞ்சம் ஆழமாக பார்த்தால், ஏழு கடந்த கால சிஎஸ்கே வீரர்களை தேர்வு செய்தது தெரியவரும். கடந்த பத்து ஆண்டுகளில் பல ஏலங்கள் இருந்தபோதிலும் சூப்பர் கிங்சின் உரிமையாளர்கள் தங்களின் அணியுடன் நீண்டகால தொடர்புகொண்ட அனைவரையும் தேர்வு செய்ய முயன்றிருப்பது ரசிகர்களுக்கு மகிழ்ச்சிக்குரிய விஷயம்.

ஏழு வீரர்கள் மட்டுமில்லாமல் உதவி ஊழியர்களும் அணியில் தொடர்ந்து இருக்கிறார்கள். 2008 முதல் அவர்கள் அனைவரும் சூப்பர் கிங்சில் ஒரு முக்கிய அங்கமாக உள்ளனர்.

மற்ற ஐபீஎல் அணிகள் சரமாரியாக தங்களின் வீரர்களை மாற்றும் வேளையில் தீவிரமாக செயல்பட்டபோது, சூப்பர் கிங்கிசின் இந்த உணர்ச்சிபூர்வமான யுக்தி ரசிகர்கள் இடையே பெரிய அளவில் வரவேற்பை பெற்றுள்ளது.

இரண்டு வருடம் தடைபட்டு இருந்தது வருத்தமளித்தாலும் ஒரு நாள் திரும்பி வருவோமென்று எண்ணம் மாறாமல் இருந்தது. அணியைச்சார்ந்த அனைவரும் இந்த மறுபிரவேசத்தை உற்சாகத்துடன் கொண்டாடி வருகின்றனர். மெல்போர்னில் வசித்து வந்தாலும் என்னால் சிஎஸ்கே ரசிகர்களிடையே உள்ள அந்த சந்தோஷத்தை உணரமுடிகிறது. ஏற்கனவே இந்த அளவில்லா பாசவலை பயிற்சியின்போதே காணப்பட்டது.

சுமார் 10000 பேர் சேப்பாக்கத்துக்கு வந்து தங்களின் அன்பிற்குரிய வீரர்களை கண்டுகளித்தனர்.

மிக முக்கியமான போட்டிகளில் வெற்றிபெற்றபின் பஸ்சில் ஊர்வலம் போவது வழக்கம். ஆனால் ஒரு அணி தனது பயிற்சிக்கு செல்ல பஸ்சில் ஊர்வலம் வந்தது இதுவே முதல் தடவை. சிஎஸ்கேவிற்கு போட்டியில் திரும்பி வருவதே பாதி வெற்றிக்கு ஈடானது.

சென்னை சூப்பர் கிங்சின் அடுத்த அத்தியாயம் நம்மளை கவர்ந்திழுக்க இருக்கிறது.

இதை கண்டுகளிக்க அடுத்த இரன்டு மாதங்களுக்கு நான் இரவெல்லாம் விழித்திருக்க வேண்டிருக்கும்.

இருப்பேன்.

உடலின் கடிகாரம் மாற தயாராகவுள்ளது.

டியர் தல, விசில் போட நாங்க ரெடி ஆயிட்டோம், பட்டய கெளப்பரது நீங்க பாத்துக்கோங்க

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

It was the summer of 2013. A Night. Dark night. Colours of cricket have changed since the Indian Premier League (IPL) dawned. But that night, all colours turned black. Since that night, fans of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have endured tumultuous period for close to half a decade. From dancing all night as trophies kept coming home, life changed for all of us. Heads hung in shame. The people who were in power tried to cover up. The captain was gagged. The players, like many of us, were stunned. Time has tested what men have been built with. The fittest have weathered the change and now stand on the cusp of reclaiming what belonged to them. All the time.

Wankhede has witnessed many a Dhoni moment but this one is going to be extremely special. When the Super Kings take on the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, it will mark yet another important moment in Dhoni's cricketing chapter as well as in the lives of millions of CSK fans around the world.

Until the spot-fixing and betting scandal broke in 2013, I never knew that IPL franchises could even be suspended. There was an absolute sense of pride in ardently following arguably the best T20 cricket team ever who bossed the IPL for eight seasons. It was the most unfortunate of times to experience as CSK fans. The damage that the scandal did to the pride of the entire unit — players, support staff and fans hurt the most. Here was a team capable of winning season after season and on the other side of the table, an alleged enthusiast who dug the grave up for the team and for its fans.

The last time I watched IPL, Chennai Super Kings were still an integral part of the league. These two years, just as the Super Kings were suspended, I also abstained from watching IPL. There was a social media movement going on Twitter with the fans. It said #NoCSKNoIPL.

I only watched ball-by-ball replays and extended highlights of the CSK matches from the first season of the IPL. I wrote about those matches, thus triggering fond memories. Since I now live in Australia, it was getting convenient to miss the IPL as matches either started at 8:30 pm or 00:30 am in Melbourne. Weekdays or weekends, I would, quite literally, not lose my sleep over IPL.

During this phase, keyboard warriors began casting doubts about my love for the game on social media. According to them, if I were a genuine fan of the sport, I would watch any cricket match and not watch IPL only when CSK were a part of it. These arguments, at times, would eventually turn ugly as personal abuse also. The character assassination did not end there. As an ardent fan of the team, I had to endlessly endure being called a 'cheat' and 'fixer' right through the times when the team was not even part of the league. All in a day's work for a CSK fan!

Every time someone argued with me on the social media about CSK, it would inadvertently be directed towards the betting scandal. While it would and should be called the betting scandal, people would wrongly associate CSK with match-fixing. Over time, I have only grown tired of explaining that the players came out clean and none of them ever gave anything lesser than 100% on the field for the team.

Through the thick and the thin of the franchise's existence, MS Dhoni was the heart and mind, bone and flesh, brain and body of the team. He was everything. For him, summer after summer, we were everything. The fact that Dhoni never shied away from being himself meant that he was giving more to the fans every season. Being blessed with talent is one thing. Being the best player ever is another. But being the smartest forever is completely different altogether. It can never be taught.

Among Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's most famous dialogues, there is one where he says about how he forever stays stylish. "Kanna.. Koodavey Porandhadhu, Enaikkum Pogaadhu (Dear, I was born with it, I will never lose it)." While cricketing skills can desert you with age and form, it is impossible for Dhoni to lose his cricketing brain ever in his life.

It hurt very badly when the owners at Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) chose to dump Dhoni for Steven Smith. As karma would have it Dhoni, today, reclaims his spot as captain in CSK while Steven Smith, rather unfortunately, stays banned from IPL.

Based on the reactions during the recent IPL season, I could half guess that Dhoni was never at home with RPSG. He did produce a couple of sensational batting performances, but the Dhoni in yellow will always stand out. The Dhoni of 2018 would be one of the most exciting stories waiting to be unravelled this IPL. He may have gone under the radar with RPSG over the last two seasons but with Father Time ticking on his career more than ever before, I am sure he will be equally eager in creating positive memories for a lifetime.

Apart from Dhoni, I am looking forward to seeing Suresh Raina during this season's IPL. After making his India comeback recently, Raina has shown strong ability to play aggressively right from the word go. It has at times also cost him his wicket very early in the innings. Unlike the Indian team's set up, CSK will depend heavily on him.

I am also very keen to see what the CSK scouts have spotted especially with the uncapped players. Not much has been talked or written about the T20 skills of Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, Kanishk Seth, KM Asif and Kshitiz Sharma even in the domestic circuit. Will they find a spot to own in the CSK line-up just as how Manpreet Gony and Mohit Sharma did or will they spend a lot of time warming the bench? It will be interesting.

***

At the end of the IPL auction, the experts felt that CSK have put together an Old Man's squad. That assessment would be true if the experts looked purely at the age of the selected players. Look a little deep and it would reveal that the owners tried their best to get back the players from the CSK teams of the past. That means despite multiple auctions over the last ten years or so, CSK managed to hold up to seven key players who have had a long association with the franchise. For a team that experienced triumph and turmoil, player retention policies most certainly help in maintaining continuity as well as in connecting extremely well with the fans.

It was not just the seven players they retained, the support staff also have continuity with the group. All of them have been a part of the franchise since 2008.

In times when IPL teams chop and change for fun, it feels uplifting to be part of a franchise’s set up that values the contribution of the individuals over a sustained period.

Having been in exile for two years did dampen the spirit but the silver lining was always that the gloom will fade away and one day the team will be back in the IPL's ecosystem. The comeback is now being celebrated fervently by the franchise and the fans alike. Living in a land far away from the epicentre of all the action, I can only sense the happiness that the people of Chennai and the fans of CSK are feeling right now. Chepauk is getting filled up already for the practice sessions.

Open top bus parades are usually reserved for celebrations after winning significant tournaments. You could think of the processions during the 2005 Ashes or by the Indian team after the 2007 T20 World Cup win or even by KKR after an IPL win. What is not seen every day is for teams to go for practice sessions with such fanfare. That only suggests the current mood in the camp. To be part of the IPL is half the battle won.

The next edition of the IPL and a new chapter for the CSK are all set to enthral us. I will have to stay up late nights for the next two months to be part of this ride.

The body clock is all set to change!

Dear Thala, I will be whistling from Melbourne. Will you be able to hear me?