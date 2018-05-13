Pune: Outgunned by the swashbuckling century from Ambati Rayudu, Kane Williamson conceded that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were outplayed by southern rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"Chennai certainly outplayed us today. There were a lot of positives to take to our next game, but it is important that we move on quickly," said the captain of the league leaders after Sunrisers were drubbed by eight wickets by the Super Kings.

Rayudu remained unconquered on a 62-ball 100 that contained seven sixes and as many fours as CSK chased down SRH's 179 for 4 by riding on his pulsating knock and the century stand (134) he put on with Shane Watson (57 off 35 balls).

"He seems to be doing it every day. The way he goes about his business hitting the ball fairly conventional areas and hitting it hard as well, it was a great knock to watch, (even) if you are in the opposition team. It was a superb knock and certainly saw his team home in chasing what should have been a tough total to chase," he said in praise of Rayudu.

"I think everybody sets plans to Rayudu, none of them worked, so we might have to try and think of a few more things when we come up against Chennai again," Williamson said, hinting that the two teams were likely to finish 1-2 and clash in the first playoff game on 22 May in Mumbai.

Williamson felt his team's bowlers did not get the sort of movement their rivals obtained initially.

"It would have been very nice if we could get it swinging, something similar to what they did. They got considerable amount of swing and movement for sort of eight or eight-and-a-half overs which made batting pretty tough on that surface initially. We perhaps would have liked a few more runs but I guess 180 is always a tough total to chase.

"The wicket was a very good surface and Chennai batted beautifully. Rayudu scored a fantastic hundred. We could not get the ball moving, perhaps it was just the change in conditions but they played extremely well, so they deserved to win today," he added.