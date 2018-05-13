First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 46 May 13, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Match 45 May 12, 2018
DEL Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 5 wickets
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings outplayed us completely, admits Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson

Williamson said, "Chennai certainly outplayed us today. There were a lot of positives to take to our next game, but it is important that we move on quickly."

PTI, May 13, 2018

Pune: Outgunned by the swashbuckling century from Ambati Rayudu, Kane Williamson conceded that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were outplayed by southern rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK rode on Ambati Rayudu's ton to beat SRH by 8 wickets on Sunday. AFP

CSK rode on Ambati Rayudu's ton to beat SRH by 8 wickets on Sunday. AFP

"Chennai certainly outplayed us today. There were a lot of positives to take to our next game, but it is important that we move on quickly," said the captain of the league leaders after Sunrisers were drubbed by eight wickets by the Super Kings.

Rayudu remained unconquered on a 62-ball 100 that contained seven sixes and as many fours as CSK chased down SRH's 179 for 4 by riding on his pulsating knock and the century stand (134) he put on with Shane Watson (57 off 35 balls).

"He seems to be doing it every day. The way he goes about his business hitting the ball fairly conventional areas and hitting it hard as well, it was a great knock to watch, (even) if you are in the opposition team. It was a superb knock and certainly saw his team home in chasing what should have been a tough total to chase," he said in praise of Rayudu.

"I think everybody sets plans to Rayudu, none of them worked, so we might have to try and think of a few more things when we come up against Chennai again," Williamson said, hinting that the two teams were likely to finish 1-2 and clash in the first playoff game on 22 May in Mumbai.

Williamson felt his team's bowlers did not get the sort of movement their rivals obtained initially.

"It would have been very nice if we could get it swinging, something similar to what they did. They got considerable amount of swing and movement for sort of eight or eight-and-a-half overs which made batting pretty tough on that surface initially. We perhaps would have liked a few more runs but I guess 180 is always a tough total to chase.

"The wicket was a very good surface and Chennai batted beautifully. Rayudu scored a fantastic hundred. We could not get the ball moving, perhaps it was just the change in conditions but they played extremely well, so they deserved to win today," he added.

Updated Date: May 13, 2018

Tags : #Ambati Rayudu #Chennai Super Kings #Cricket #CSK #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2018 #Kane Williamson #SRH #Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Punjab
 11 6 5 0 12
4
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all