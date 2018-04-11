First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 5 Apr 10, 2018
CHE Vs KOL
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 4 Apr 09, 2018
HYD Vs RAJ
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
ENGW in IND Apr 12, 2018
INDW vs ENGW
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings name England all-rounder David Willey as replacement for injured Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav was ruled out of the entire IPL season due to a hamstring injury after featuring in CSK's opening game against Mumbai Indians, which they won by one wicket.

PTI, April 11, 2018

Chennai: England all-rounder David Willey has been roped in by Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for the injured Kedar Jadhav for the IPL tournament this year.

The announcement was made in an IPL media advisory.

David Willey has played 20 T20Is for England so far. Getty

David Willey has played 20 T20Is for England so far. Getty

Jadhav was ruled out of the entire IPL season due to a hamstring injury after featuring in CSK's opening game against Mumbai Indians, which they won by one wicket.

The team's batting coach Mike Hussey had said on Monday that losing Jadhav, a key player in the middle-order, was a big blow.

Willey, a left-arm medium pacer and a batsman, has featured in 34 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 T20 Internationals, and plays for Yorkshire in the English County circuit.

Willey will become the 12th Englishman to receive a call-up in this IPL.

CSK's next game is against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on 15 April.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018

Tags : #Chennai Super Kings #Cricket #CSK #David WIlley #IPL #Kedar Jadhav #Kings XI Punjab #Michael Hussey

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Hyderabad
 1 1 0 0 2
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Mumbai
 1 0 1 0 0
6
Delhi
 1 0 1 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Rajasthan
 1 0 1 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all