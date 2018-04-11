IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings name England all-rounder David Willey as replacement for injured Kedar Jadhav
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|
Hyderabad
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|
Punjab
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|
Kolkata
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|
Mumbai
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|
Delhi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|
Bangalore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|
Rajasthan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Chennai: England all-rounder David Willey has been roped in by Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for the injured Kedar Jadhav for the IPL tournament this year.
The announcement was made in an IPL media advisory.
David Willey has played 20 T20Is for England so far. Getty
Jadhav was ruled out of the entire IPL season due to a hamstring injury after featuring in CSK's opening game against Mumbai Indians, which they won by one wicket.
The team's batting coach Mike Hussey had said on Monday that losing Jadhav, a key player in the middle-order, was a big blow.
Willey, a left-arm medium pacer and a batsman, has featured in 34 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 T20 Internationals, and plays for Yorkshire in the English County circuit.
Willey will become the 12th Englishman to receive a call-up in this IPL.
CSK's next game is against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on 15 April.
Updated Date:
Apr 11, 2018
