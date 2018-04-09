IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings' Kedar Jadhav ruled out of remaining tournament due to hamstring injury
Michael Hussey said, "It is a big loss for us. He is a very good player for us, a key player for us in the middle-order,"
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|
Kolkata
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|
Punjab
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|
Chennai
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|
Mumbai
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|
Delhi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|
Bangalore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|
Rajasthan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Chennai: Kedar Jadhav, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder, was on 9 April, ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
Kedar Jadhav hit the winning runs against Mumbai Indians in first IPL encounter. Sportzpics
Jadhav has suffered a grade two tear, coach Michael Hussey informed.
Unfortunately for us, Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. His hamstring scan didn't come back so good. I believe it is a grade two tear. He is going to be out for some time. We haven't picked a replacement yet, We will go through that process," Hussey said ahead of clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.
"It is a big loss for us. He is a very good player for us, a key player for us in the middle-order," Hussey said.
Jadhav returned from the dugout for a final over flourish to seal the game in favour of CSK after Dwayne Bravo set up the win.
Published Date:
April 09, 2018
| Updated Date: April 09, 2018
