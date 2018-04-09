First Cricket
IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings' Kedar Jadhav ruled out of remaining tournament due to hamstring injury

Michael Hussey said, "It is a big loss for us. He is a very good player for us, a key player for us in the middle-order,"

PTI, April 09, 2018

Chennai: Kedar Jadhav, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder, was on 9 April, ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Kedar Jadhav hit the winning runs against Mumbai Indians in first IPL encounter. Sportzpics

Jadhav has suffered a grade two tear, coach Michael Hussey informed.

Unfortunately for us, Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. His hamstring scan didn't come back so good. I believe it is a grade two tear. He is going to be out for some time. We haven't picked a replacement yet, We will go through that process," Hussey said ahead of clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"It is a big loss for us. He is a very good player for us, a key player for us in the middle-order," Hussey said.

Jadhav returned from the dugout for a final over flourish to seal the game in favour of CSK after Dwayne Bravo set up the win.

Published Date: April 09, 2018 | Updated Date: April 09, 2018

