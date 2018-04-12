First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 6 Apr 11, 2018
RAJ Vs DEL
Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (D/L method)
IPL | Match 5 Apr 10, 2018
CHE Vs KOL
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings express dismay after Cauvery protests enforce venue shift

Chennai Super Kings players took to social media to express their disappointment a day after the BCCI was forced to shift the franchise's remaining home fixtures to Pune in the 11th Indian Premier League IPL.

PTI, April 12, 2018

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings players took to social media to express their disappointment a day after the BCCI was forced to shift the franchise's remaining home fixtures to Pune in the 11th Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Very sad for our team @ChennaiIPL and the fans here in Chennai that we won't be playing anymore games here this season. The atmosphere last game was incredible. Let's hope this situation in Tamil Nadu is sorted out asap," tweeted former Australian cricketer Shane Watson, who was signed by CSK this season.

CSK players take the field against KKR at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sportzpics

CSK players take the field against KKR at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sportzpics

"Will miss playing on our home ground and entertaining our #Chennai fans this season...You are always in our hearts. On to #Pune now! #IPL2018" Indian batsman Suresh Raina said.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu state administration had expressed its inability to ensure adequate security arrangements for the IPL matches amidst the ongoing Cauvery water dispute.

"Heart breaking news..no more ipl games in chennai.. fans have waited two years for CSK to play in front of them at home..hope all the issues get solved soon and matches comes back to chennai soon...Thank u for your love,wishes,prayers would be needed all the time," Harbhajan Singh said.

The first match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium saw shoes being hurled at Ravindra Jadeja. The match was also preceded by massive protests from various groups and activists.

However, the India international made light of the incident, posting a picture of it and twitting: "Still we have a lots of love and care for our csk fans. #fans #csk."

Head coach Stephen Fleming, who has been with franchise since the beginning, also expressed dismay.

"Sad to be leaving Chennai today. Great to be back and again experience the love and passion the Tamil Nadu fans have for cricket and CSK. I trust a peaceful' resolution is found soon for the problems at hand. Thanks to everyone for making the team so welcome," he said.

Sam Billings, the English newcomer in the CSK squad who wowed everyone with his performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, was appreciative of the crowd.

"Gutted that we have had to move from Chepauk, the atmosphere was unbelievable! Thoughts with the fan who was badly hurt last night, no one should go to watch & end up in hospital.

"Hope he recovers soon & all issues are resolved. Keep supporting us it makes a huge difference." he said.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018

Tags : #Cauvery Water Dispute #Chennai Super Kings #Cricket #Harbhajan Singh #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 CSK #MA Chidambaram Stadium #Ravindra Jadeja #Sam Billings #SportsTracker #Suresh Raina

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Hyderabad
 1 1 0 0 2
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Rajasthan
 2 1 1 0 2
6
Mumbai
 1 0 1 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Delhi
 2 0 2 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all