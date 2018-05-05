First Cricket
IPL 2018: Brett Lee believes Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Shivam Mavi is future of Indian bowling

Mavi, who was part of the World Cup-winning U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw, had impressed everyone with his performance.

PTI, May 05, 2018

Mumbai: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has heaped praise on rookie Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Shivam Mavi, saying he is the future of Indian bowling.

Shivam Mavi of KKR bowls during match twenty six of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Delhi Daredevils and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi on the 27th April 2018. Photo by: Rahul Gulati/ SPORTZPICS for BCCI

File image of Shivam Mavi of KKR. SPORTZPICS

Now, he is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League and has taken three wickets in seven games so far.

"I think Mavi has got everything. His actions are beautiful and he packs himself as a fully furnished bowler.

"With youngsters like Mavi, it's extremely important to play with confidence, enjoying the spirit of the game," Lee, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release.

"He knows what he is doing and it looks like he really enjoys his cricket. I think Mavi for me is the future for Indian bowlers," added Lee, who in his prime troubled top-notch batsmen with his pace.

KKR, currently on the third spot, lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL contest on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated Date: May 05, 2018

