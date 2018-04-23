First Cricket
IPL | Match 21 Apr 22, 2018
RAJ Vs MUM
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
IPL | Match 20 Apr 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
IPL 2018: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to miss game against Mumbai Indians due to back injury, informs Kane Williamson

"Bhuvneshwar did not travel with the team and is not playing the next match. Shikhar we are hoping will be fine for tomorrow," Williamson told

PTI, April 23, 2018

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson informed that pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar all set to miss IPL encounter against Mumbai Indians on 24 April.

File photo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sportzpics

File photo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sportzpics

According to team sources, the pace spearhead is suffering from a niggling back injury and has been advised rest.

"Bhuvi did not travel with the team and is not playing the next match. Shikhar we are hoping will be fine for tomorrow," Williamson told a select group of reporters.

Dhawan had suffered a hit in the elbow during Sunrisers' match against Kings XI Punjab and missed the CSK game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth on the table having won three of their five games and lost the remaining two.

Williamson also said that Yusuf Pathan is likely to get fit having suffered from cramps during the CSK game.

"I am not 100 per cent sure on how Yusuf is. I know he did have some cramps but hopefully he will be ok and come tomorrow night," added Williamson.

The SRH and New Zealand skipper also expressed confidence that Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan will bounce back after poor show against KXIP and CSK having hone for 55 and 49 runs respectively.

"Rashid is a world class bowler. T20 cricket does not make exemptions for any bowler to escape pressure. Any bowler can be hit, so that's the nature of the game and I suppose he has learn a huge amount in such a short period of time..

"Last couple of games, it is been a couple of special knocks, (from) people, who have played Rashid nicely but he is a world class bowler and will bounce back well. You need to embrace those challenges and I know he will," Williamson said.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Punjab
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
4
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Delhi
 5 1 4 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

