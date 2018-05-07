Hyderabad: As many as 12 people were arrested in Hyderabad on Monday for allegedly betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, police said.

The arrests followed raids conducted by them simultaneously at four hideouts of cricket bookies and collection agents when they were collecting betting amounts, city police said in release.

Twelve people were arrested and Rs 15.50 lakh cash, 22 cell phones and other 'incriminating' material were seized from them, it said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. Kane Williamson-led SRH are currently sitting at the top of table while RCB are languishing at the sixth spot.