Before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in January few of the franchise recruiters were asked which player will be the most in demand. Unanimously, the answer was Ben Stokes. The England all-rounder was after all, voted as the 'Most Valuable Player' in IPL 2017, but this year he has failed to live up to his high expectations.

Stokes’s dip in form has coincided with Rajasthan Royals sliding to the bottom of the IPL ladder. The Royals, mentored by the great Shane Warne and with two of the most expensive recruits in the form of Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat in their squad, are declining with each match. They need to win all their remaining five matches to stand a chance to qualify for the play-offs. Even their most optimistic fan will acknowledge that the season is nearly done and dusted.

For Stokes the season never got started. A fighting knock of 45 against Chennai Super Kings in the third game is the closest he had come to the standards he is known to set, though is was still a daylight from his lofty standards.

Throughout the season, he has continued to struggle against leg-spin and that beautiful swing of the bat has often wavered from its path due to an effort to overpower the ball. There has been no pattern to Stokes's dismissals, nor has there been any tempo to his innings. It has been a complete mixed bag and that has led to frustration and then tame dismissals.

Perhaps it has been the lack of game time in the lead up to the IPL that has affected his concentration or the touch. He has looked motivated and driven, but the bottom edges have only deflected the ball on to the stumps. A batsman does deserve some luck, but there is the argument of the player creating his own luck too.

The opposition bowlers have also studied, analysed and executed more efficiently against him this season. Stokes has tried various approaches. He has tried to bludgeon the ball from the outset and also tried to bide his time by giving himself the luxury of getting set in the initial overs. Neither has worked.

Stokes has been given the role at No 3, to face the maximum number of balls and bat through the innings, as well as trying to finish off an innings. It simply has not clicked.

Perhaps it is the absence of Steve Smith in the middle order that has put extra pressure on him or the lack of blistering starts along with constant changing of opening batsmen. There has been far too much instability and predictability in the Royals' performance this year.

But in spite of all these circumstances, it is Stokes’s responsibility to respond to the tough conditions. Perhaps there has been a lack of leadership and Ajinkya Rahane as the skipper has been unsuccessful at pushing the right buttons. Either way, it is Stokes who should also take the blame; he is paid Rs 12.5 crore to perform. A mere 160 runs at 16.66 are poor numbers and the dynamic all-rounder does not even feature among the top-30 run-scorers in the tournament.

While the batting has been below par, Stokes’s bowling has faded rather quickly as well. Before the start of the IPL, he had tinkered with his run-up to try and avoid jumping inwards towards the stumps before the delivery stride. According to Stokes, it was supposed to stop him from pushing the ball towards the line of leg-stump or towards fine-leg. Unfortunately, it is something he still needs to fine tune. Perhaps it requires bowling longer spells in the four-day format.

Perhaps all the experiments have led to a loss of rhythm and confidence. Last season, Stokes improved his bowling with each outing, so much so that by the end of the season his yorkers were accurate and his slower balls were deceiving the best batsmen. This season the change in the run-up and the lack of runs with the bat seem to have hindered his belief as a bowler. Far too often he has bowled down the leg-side, bowled half volleys and his bouncers have lacked sting.

From his nine games this season, Stokes has only managed two wickets and his economy rate is pushing 10 runs per over. He has lacked the support of a star bowler too. Last year, Unadkat was putting the ball on a dime and taking wickets, but this season, he like Stokes, has struggled with the burden of an expensive price tag.

At the end of the day, it is T20 cricket and all it takes is one over to change the course of the game. Unfortunately, for the Royals, Stokes has just has not managed that defining innings with the bat or that over with the ball.

One cannot doubt Stokes’s efforts or intention. He has flung himself around the outfields in an attempt to save each run and thrown the ball in with no respect to his shoulder. He has given it all, but sometimes the efforts and dedication have not been enough. It is a result-orientated sport and what will hurt the Royals, Stokes and the fans is that their team, despite getting the services of one of the best players in the world, are likely to miss out of the play-offs and could even finish last.