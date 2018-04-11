IPL 2018: BCCI to take call on shifting matches from Chennai, says CSK CEO
"We talked to the Chennai Commissioner of Police over the issue. They suggested we shift the matches as the situation is volatile in the city," said CSK CEO.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|
Hyderabad
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|
Punjab
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|
Kolkata
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|
Mumbai
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|
Delhi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|
Bangalore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|
Rajasthan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Chief Execuitve Officer KS Viswanathan on Tuesday confirmed that the Chennai police have suggested they shift their IPL matches from Chennai amidst the volatile situation over the Cauvery waters dispute.
Representative photo. Image credit: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL
"We talked to the Chennai Commissioner of Police over the issue. They suggested we shift the matches as the situation is volatile in the city," Viswanathan told IANS on the phone.
"We have put the ball in BCCI's court and the board will now take a call on the issue," the CEO added.
On Tuesday, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla had met with the Home Secretary at his North Block office in the wake of demands by various Tamil groups and political parties that IPL Twenty20 matches be suspended in the city until the Cauvery waters dispute is sorted out.
The Tamil groups had demanded that the authorities cancel Tuesday's IPL match in Chennai between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Apr 11, 2018
Apr 11, 2018
