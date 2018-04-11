First Cricket
IPL | Match 5 Apr 10, 2018
CHE Vs KOL
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 4 Apr 09, 2018
HYD Vs RAJ
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
ENGW in IND Apr 12, 2018
INDW vs ENGW
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
IPL 2018: BCCI to take call on shifting matches from Chennai, says CSK CEO

"We talked to the Chennai Commissioner of Police over the issue. They suggested we shift the matches as the situation is volatile in the city," said CSK CEO.

IANS, April 11, 2018

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Chief Execuitve Officer KS Viswanathan on Tuesday confirmed that the Chennai police have suggested they shift their IPL matches from Chennai amidst the volatile situation over the Cauvery waters dispute.

Representative photo. Image credit: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL

"We talked to the Chennai Commissioner of Police over the issue. They suggested we shift the matches as the situation is volatile in the city," Viswanathan told IANS on the phone.

"We have put the ball in BCCI's court and the board will now take a call on the issue," the CEO added.

On Tuesday, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla had met with the Home Secretary at his North Block office in the wake of demands by various Tamil groups and political parties that IPL Twenty20 matches be suspended in the city until the Cauvery waters dispute is sorted out.

The Tamil groups had demanded that the authorities cancel Tuesday's IPL match in Chennai between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Hyderabad
 1 1 0 0 2
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Mumbai
 1 0 1 0 0
6
Delhi
 1 0 1 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Rajasthan
 1 0 1 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

